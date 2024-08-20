Hurricane Debby Economic Disaster Funds Now Available

Disaster Funding For ALL South Carolina Businesses Now Open

FORT MYERS, Fla., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Economic Recovery Center (ERC) , a leading national financial services company serving the small and medium-sized business community, is pleased to announce low-interest disaster funding is now available for all qualifying small and medium-sized businesses in South Carolina.

WHAT: Grants, Credits, Low-Interest Loans Purpose: Hurricane Debby Relief Funding WHEN: Immediately WHERE: ALL South Carolina Counties WHO: ALL South Carolina Businesses

"According to the SBA, 90% of small businesses impacted by a natural disaster are 'Out of Business' within 2 years - primarily due to lack of funding," stated Chase Pisaris-Henderson, President. "We are now assisting SMBs impacted by Hurricane Debby in obtaining financial assistance to reopen quickly. You can submit your information using our easy-to-use sign-up form located at www.EconomicDisasterLoans.com . By submitting their name, small and medium-sized businesses preserve their opportunity to apply for disaster loans for as low as 4%."

For those small businesses that don't qualify for government funding, the Economic Recovery Center (ERC) provides alternative funding resources to address most small-business economic situations.

Don't become a statistic—contact the Economic Recovery Center today or simply sign up at www.EconomicDisasterLoans.com to find out if your business qualifies. Let's work together to ensure your business not only survives but thrives in the aftermath of this disaster.

If you have questions or would like to become an Authorized Financial Specialist with ERC , submit your information HERE or call (813) 921-6121, and a team member will assist you.

For more information, please contact the Economic Recovery Center at (813) 921-6121 or email [email protected]

About the Economic Recovery Center

The Economic Recovery Center is a premier resource for small—and medium-sized businesses before, during, and after natural disasters. We provide the preparatory resources, recovery funding options, and resilience solutions businesses need to succeed. Our mission is to help businesses prepare, protect, and preserve their operations before, during, and after a natural disaster or business interruption occurs.

