Hurricane Dorian And The Islands Of The Bahamas

Update #11

NASSAU, Bahamas, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hurricane Dorian has moved out of The Islands Of The Bahamas and an all clear from hurricane effects has been issued for the country. Relief teams have been deployed to The Abacos and Grand Bahama Island.

Islands that were not impacted by Hurricane Dorian remain open and are receiving visitors. In the Northwest Bahamas these include The Bahamas capital of Nassau and neighboring Paradise Island, as well as Eleuthera, Harbour Island and Andros. Islands in the Southeastern and Central Bahamas remain unaffected including The Exumas, Cat Island, San Salvador, Rum Cay, Long Island, Acklins/Crooked Island, Ragged Island, Mayaguana and Inagua.

"There are no words to convey the grief we feel for our fellow Bahamians in The Abacos and Grand Bahama," said Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation Minister, Dionisio D'Aguilar. "Now is the time to come together for our brothers and sisters in need, and help our country get back on its feet. Anyone who wishes to provide relief support should go to www.bahamas.com/relief for verified ways to help. We also implore travelers to continue visiting the Bahamian islands that were not impacted by Hurricane Dorian as this will help our people tremendously."

The following is a status update on airports, hotels, airlines and cruise schedules at this time. This is not a comprehensive list and visitors are strongly advised to check directly with airlines, hotels and cruise lines regarding possible impacts to travel plans.

AIRPORTS

Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) in Nassau remains open. There have been flight cancellations and travelers should contact their airlines directly for any schedule changes.

in remains open. There have been flight cancellations and travelers should contact their airlines directly for any schedule changes. Grand Bahama International Airport (FPO) is closed.

is closed. Leonard Thompson International Airport (MHH) in Marsh Harbour, Abaco is closed.

in Marsh Harbour, Abaco is closed. All other airports throughout The Bahamas are open and operational.

HOTELS

Hotels in Nassau and Paradise Island remain open.

and Paradise Island remain open. Hotels in The Abacos and Grand Bahama Island are closed.

Reservation holders should contact properties directly for complete information.

FERRY, CRUISE AND PORTS

Nassau ports are open and operating on their normal schedule, although cruise line schedules may be altered.

ports are open and operating on their normal schedule, although cruise line schedules may be altered. Grand Bahama Island's Freeport Harbour is closed.

Freeport Harbour is closed. Bahamas Ferries have cancelled all sailings until further notice. Passengers seeking further information should call 242-323-2166.

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line's Grand Celebration remains closed and has cancelled its September 4-6 sailings.

For information on Bahamas Hurricane Dorian relief efforts, please visit www.bahamas.com/relief.

Media Queries:

Anita Johnson-Patty, Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation

AJohnson@bahamas.com

Weber Shandwick, Public Relations for The Bahamas

bahamas@webershandwick.com

SOURCE Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation