Hurricane Helene Rates Available at Beachview Club: $129/night

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga., Sept. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NorthPointe Hospitality Management is pleased to announce that power has been restored to the hotel at Beachview Club on Jekyll Island. The hotel is open and ready to welcome guests.

"We are open and ready to welcome travelers seeking refuge after the hurricane, providing a safe and comfortable environment during this challenging time," said Mel Furtado, General Manager. "Our team understands the difficulties many are facing and is here to offer support and compassion as you navigate your journey."

"We understand that many people have been impacted by the recent hurricane, and we are committed to providing a comfortable and welcoming environment for our guests," said a spokesperson for NorthPointe Hospitality Management.

The hotel's pool will be open tomorrow, offering a refreshing respite for guests. To help ease the burden for those impacted by Hurricane Helene, the hotel is offering a special discounted rate of $129 plus tax per night from September 28th through October 3rd for guests who book directly with the hotel.

"We know that many people are still dealing with the aftermath of the storm, and we want to do everything we can to make their lives a little easier," said the spokesperson. "Our team is here to provide our guests with the highest level of service and support."

The hotel offers a variety of amenities and services to make guests feel at home, including:

  • Comfortable and spacious guest rooms
  • On-site dining options
  • A refreshing swimming pool
  • Private beach access point
  • Cold champagne at check in
  • Meeting and event space

Beachview Club Hotel is located on the beautiful Jekyll Island, offering guests a serene and picturesque setting for their stay. The island is home to a variety of attractions, including:

  • Pristine beaches
  • World-class golf courses
  • Historic landmarks
  • A variety of dining and shopping options

To book your stay at Beachview Club Hotel and take advantage of the special Hurricane Helene rates, please call the hotel directly at https://www.beachviewclubjekyll.com . We look forward to welcoming you.

About NorthPointe Hospitality Management

LLCNorthPointe Hospitality Management, a recognized leader in managing and developing hotels and resorts, delivers exceptional investment returns by deploying cutting-edge techniques in financial management, guest services, quality assurance, and human resources. From beachfront builds to historic renovations, NorthPointe Hospitality's expanding portfolio includes the Hilton Garden Inn in Albany, Ga.; The Historic Partridge Inn – Curio by Hilton in Augusta, Ga.; The Lawrence Tapestry Hotel (in development – Lawrenceville, Ga.); Holiday Inn Express Charleston Medical Area; The Beach House Restaurant (Jekyll Island, Ga.); and the boutique Beachview Club Hotel on Jekyll Island. The company's dynamic leadership team has over 40 years of experience with the country's largest franchise, construction, banking, and third-party management companies. For more information, visit www.northph.com.

SOURCE NorthPointe Hospitality Management

