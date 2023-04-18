Hurricane Ian Town Hall With Property Damage Experts

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you a homeowner in the Southwest FL area that is still struggling with the ramifications of hurricane Ian; including denied insurance claims, contractors not showing up, and unfinished roofs going into the 2023 Hurricane Season? With new laws favoring the insurance companies it may seem like there are little to no options left.

Is your property still damaged by hurricane Ian? Know your options!

Renegade Roofing in collaboration with ClaimPay Funding is hosting a town hall event on April 20th, 2023, for Southwest Florida homeowners, who have experienced damage from Hurricane Ian. The event will bring together an expert panel of roofers, funding and legal professionals, insurance adjusters, and government staff to provide information on hidden water damage, insurance claims, vetting contractors, legal options, and changes to insurance law.

These issues and more will be addressed during this important town hall event.

Representatives from Senator Rick Scott's office, Senator Marco Rubio's office, and Congressman Byron Donald's office will be there to offer community support and to answer questions.

This is an important opportunity for homeowners to get the guidance and help they need during this difficult time. Attendees will receive invaluable advice on how to best protect and repair their homes before the 2023 Hurricane season, as well as how to maximize their insurance settlement.

ClaimPay is more than just a trusted funding partner for the restoration community; it's a beacon of hope for those in need of cash flow solutions to help rebuild their lives. With their innovative funding solutions, they're empowering individuals and businesses to take the first step towards a brighter future.

More information about the event can be found at

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hurricane-ian-town-hall-tickets-608896805737

Contact Paul Clark from Renegade Roofing 239-380-1106 or Katherine Kogan from ClaimPay Funding 561-485-3883 for more information and interviews.

Schedule:

April 20th, 2023

5:00 - 6:15 pm - Meet individually with experts and staff members

6:15 - 7:30 pm - Panel discussion where experts will provide key information and advice to help you protect your home and rights.

Light refreshments will be served as well as a cash bar

Bonita Springs-Estero Elks Lodge

3231 Coconut Rd, Estero, FL, United States, Florida

SOURCE ClaimPay Funding