Hurricane Isaias: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Storage in 3 States

"The National Hurricane Center is warning residents to prepare for high winds, heavy rainfall and possible storm surges throughout the weekend," said Tom Burns, U-Haul Company of North Orlando president.

"Hurricanes create an immediate need for people to protect their possessions in secure locations. U-Haul is in a unique position to help. We'll be offering our free disaster relief program to our neighbors in high-risk areas where Isaias is predicted to hit."

People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact the nearest participating location:

FLORIDA

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Altamonte Springs

598 W. Hwy. 436

Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

(407) 788-2815

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Daytona Beach (U-Box only)

700 W. International Speedway Blvd.

Daytona Beach, FL 32114

(386) 252-1834

U-Haul Moving & Storage of DeBary

2861 Enterprise Road

DeBary, FL 32713

(386) 668-9409

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Fort Pierce

3626 S. U.S. Hwy. 1

Fort Pierce, FL 34982

(772) 464-9400

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Four Corners

8546 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy.

Kissimmee, FL 34747

(407) 479-7647

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Longwood

650 N. Ronald Reagan Blvd.

Longwood, FL 32750

(407) 339-0414

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Melbourne

438 N. Harbor City Blvd.

Melbourne, FL 32935

(321) 254-1760

U-Haul Moving & Storage of New Smyrna

500 Turnbull Bay Road

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168

(386) 423-9139

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Ocoee

11410 W. Colonial Drive

Ocoee, FL 34761

(407) 877-7642

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Orange City

2395 S. Volusia Ave.

Orange City, FL 32763

(386) 228-3113

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Baldwin Park

4001 E. Colonial Drive

Orlando, FL 32803

(407) 894-6011

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Gatorland

14651 Gatorland Drive

Orlando, FL 32837

(407) 857-7867

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Goldenrod

508 N. Goldenrod Road

Orlando, FL 32807

(407) 282-5879

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Kirkman Road

600 S. Kirkman Road

Orlando, FL 32811

(407) 295-3100

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lake Nona

7800 Narcoossee Road

Orlando, FL 32822

(407) 374-1629

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Maitland Blvd.

7803 N. Orange Blossom Trail

Orlando, FL 32810

(407) 578-2500

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Palm Bay

4703 Babcock St. NE

Palm Bay, FL 32905

(321) 473-3681

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Lake Mary Blvd.

3851 S. Orlando Drive

Sanford, FL 32773

(407) 322-3167

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford (U-Box only)

3101 S. Orlando Drive

Sanford, FL 32773

(321) 257-7587

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford on Rinehart Road

1811 Rinehart Road

Sanford, FL 32771

(407) 936-7867

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Semoran Blvd.

2055 State Road 436

Winter Park, FL 32792

(407) 678-4467

GEORGIA

U-Haul Moving & Storage of College Park

5400 Old National Hwy.

College Park, GA 30349

(404) 767-0766

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Jonesboro at Flint River Road

8640 Kendrick Road

Jonesboro, GA 30238

(770) 477-8037

U-Haul Moving & Storage of McDonough

2055 Avalon Parkway

McDonough, GA 30253

(678) 466-6513

U-Haul Moving & Storage at South Lake

1549 Mount Zion Road

Morrow, GA 30260

(678) 369-2753

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Newnan

3003 E. Hwy. 34

Newnan, GA 30265

(770) 252-3032

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Crosstown

375 Hwy. 74 S.

Peachtree City, GA 30269

(678) 619-3056

U-Haul Mobility & Storage at Eagles Landing

471 Eagles Landing Parkway

Stockbridge, GA 30281

(678) 379-5018

SOUTH CAROLINA

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Little River

3195 Hwy. 9 E.

Little River, SC 29566

(843) 399-4777

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Myrtle Beach

5604 S. Kings Hwy.

Myrtle Beach, SC 29575

(843) 238-5701

U-Haul offered one month of free self-storage on March 12 to all college students whose school schedules were interrupted by COVID-19. That offer is ongoing at U-Haul-owned and -operated storage facilities across the U.S. and Canada, and is subject to availability.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul is open to meet the needs of its communities. For details on what U-Haul has done to enhance cleaning protocols, protect Team Members and customers, and encourage the use of programs that inherently promote social distancing and contactless business, please reference our multi-media press release: "Moving Safely and Smartly during the COVID-19 Pandemic."

