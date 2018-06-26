Hurricane Plans Should Include Medical Needs

BATON ROUGE, La., June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Preparation is the best protection during hurricane season, and that includes preparing for your medical needs.

"Hurricanes are a way of life here in Louisiana, and our medical needs don't go away just because a hurricane is coming," says Stewart Gordon, MD, Chief Medical Officer. "The best way to keep yourself and your family safe is to be as prepared as possible by having all your medications, medical devices and health information ready before you need them."