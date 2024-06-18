Hurricane-Proof Your Travel Plans: Travel Insurance Tips for the Caribbean-Destined Traveler

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With an already tumultuous hurricane season predicted for 2024, it's important to discuss travel insurance now, even if you don't plan on traveling until this fall. Yonder Travel Insurance discloses vital considerations to make before passing on coverage for your trip.

Rising Popularity of Beach and Warm-Weather Getaways

Yonder's seen travel insurance sales for top hurricane-prone Caribbean destinations increase from last year:

British Virgin Islands : (+221%)

: (+221%) Turks & Caicos: (+71%)

Belize : (+66%)

: (+66%) Mexico : (+24%)

: (+24%) US Virgin Islands : (+18%)

Even if you're traveling domestically this fall, your trip could still be at risk of travel disruptions if visiting southeast regions in the United States.

Purchasing Travel Insurance Early Prevents Trip Investment Loss

So what are the benefits of purchasing early? Travel insurance might not be on your mind yet if your trip is later this fall –but it should be if you want to protect your trip and get the best coverage.

"There's a reason we advocate those traveling during hurricane season buy insurance now," says Terry Boynton, co-founder and president of Yonder Travel Insurance. "If you wait too long, you might end up losing your trip investment if a storm is named before you get insured."

Yonder recommends insuring your trip soon after you make your first booking or deposit. Trip cancellation coverage becomes effective the day after purchase, protecting your trip cost right away should anything derail your plans.

Other Travel Insurance Coverage for Hurricane-Related Issues

In addition to protecting your trip costs in case your trip is cancelled or interrupted, travel insurance could also reimburse extra costs associated to:

Delayed or cancelled flights

Stranded with additional expenses (hotels/meals/etc.)

Lost luggage

Missed cruise departure

Lost prepaid tour costs due to itinerary change

Getting Hurricane Coverage Is Simple With Yonder

Not sure where to start? Yonder's quote results page allows users to select a specific filter that will populate plans including hurricane coverage. Additionally, if you're going on a cruise, you can select the "cruise" travel style to receive the top three policy recommendations tailored to the specific needs of cruise travelers.

The experts at Yonder Travel Insurance have poured over hundreds of policies from the best travel insurance providers in the US to provide the best travel insurance recommendation for how YOU travel.

Contact:

Meagan Palmer, Marketing Director

(952-358-6459)

[email protected]

SOURCE Yonder Travel Insurance