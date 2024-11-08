Hurricane Rafael Projected to Weaken and Remain in the Southern Gulf of Mexico over the Weekend and Could Bring Isolated Rain and Wind to Texas and Louisiana; CenterPoint Energy Will Continue to Monitor throughout the Weekend

Teams will remain on standby and ready to respond to any changes with enhanced staffing plans if needed

Most CenterPoint teams will return to normal business operations status

HOUSTON, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on Friday weather forecasts from the National Hurricane Center and third parties, it is expected that Hurricane Rafael's projected path will weaken and remain in the southern Gulf of Mexico over the weekend. According to current projections, there could be isolated rain and wind across parts of Texas and Louisiana. CenterPoint Energy teams will continue to diligently monitor weather forecasts over the weekend and personnel will remain on standby, ready to execute the company's emergency preparedness plans if needed.

Most CenterPoint teams across Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi will resume normal business operations starting today. It is not expected that CenterPoint will need to engage any of the more than 13,000 mutual assistance resources that were available to support emergency response efforts.

"Our teams will remain engaged and vigilant over the weekend to make sure there's no change in Hurricane Rafael's path. We're prepared if anything changes and we have a plan. We want to thank all our customers across Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi, and remind them that this is good time to review individual and community emergency plans and update supplies in go bags. Being hurricane prepared is everyone's responsibility," said Richard Leger, CenterPoint's Senior Vice President of Gas Business.

CenterPoint encourages all customers to have a plan to stay safe

CenterPoint is encouraging all its customers to prepare and have a plan to stay safe during Hurricane Rafael. Customers can get storm-related electric, natural gas and flooding safety tips at CenterPointEnergy.com/StormCenter. Additional preparation best practices are available at Ready.gov.

For the latest updates, follow CenterPoint on X (formerly Twitter) for real-time updates. For more information and other resources, visit CenterPointEnergy.com/NaturalGasSafety.

About CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

As the only investor-owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio and Texas. With approximately 9,000 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com.

For more information, contact

Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE CenterPoint Energy