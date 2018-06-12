Hurricane Recovery Effort, FurnishAID, Completed for Monroe County Residents

After Hurricanes Harvey, Irma & Maria hit the US in 2017, Caracole connected with both Volunteers of America Texas and Florida affiliates to support hurricane recovery efforts via FurnishAID events. In Florida, Monroe County was the hardest hit area therefore their residents were decidedly the sole beneficiaries of FurnishAID. The event was solidified by a $20,000 grant from the Ocean Reef Community Foundation to cover the expenses of transporting three 53' trailers from Caracole's warehouse in California to the SOS Mission Warehouse (distribution site) in Key West, FL.

Hundreds of hurricane victims applied for assistance via the FurnishAID event thanks to various partners promoting the effort. After much coordination, the following partners joined the FurnishAID effort and volunteered to unload/distribute allocated furniture:

Volunteers of America of Florida , Key West Program & volunteer Veterans

Home Depot, Team Depot volunteers from Store6313

Keys Strong

Florida Keys Outreach Coalition (FKOC)

Monroe County Long Term Recovery Group

Monroe County Sherriff's Office & inmate volunteers

Americops NCCC volunteers

Compassion for Humanity International

In addition to the aforementioned support, a fourth truck of furniture was donated to the FurnishAID event by Lexington Home Brands and shipping expenses were donated by Brooks Furniture Express. This donation was made possible by coordinators at Volunteers of America of Florida and Caracole and nonprofit Bridge to Hope, which provided warehouse space and last-minute logistical solutions in Marathon Key.

FKOC, Keys Strong and the Monroe County Term Recovery Group provided ongoing recovery resources at the FurnishAID event. Those still needing should contact those organizations & check the webpage, www.voaflorida.org/FurnishAID.

Volunteers of America of Florida's President & CEO, Janet Stringfellow stated: "Our FurnishAID effort would not have been possible without the partnership of all Floridians affected by the hurricane and all of our outstanding partners. Volunteers of America of Florida is honored to serve Floridians in need both through this effort and daily through our statewide programming. Thank you to everyone involved!".

The need in Monroe County following the hurricanes is still staggering. To support long-term hurricane recovery efforts please visit, donate & share this site: https://donate.voa.org/irma

About Volunteers of America of Florida

Volunteers of America of Florida is a 501c3 nonprofit, faith-based organization dedicated to creating positive change in the lives of Floridians in need. Volunteers of America of Florida is the largest transitional housing (Grant Per Diem) provider for Veterans in the State of Florida. The Volunteers of America of Florida, Key West Veteran's Program provides housing & supportive services to Veterans. Volunteers of America of Florida is a chartered affiliate of nationally recognized Volunteers of America, Inc.. Learn more at www.voaflorida.org.

About Caracole

A leader in both style and quality, Caracole delivers distinctive designs with high-style at an exceptional value. Known for its unique materials, rich finishes and on-trend fabrics, the whole-home furniture manufacturer offers a variety of stylish product portfolios designed to fit today's homes and lifestyles. These include Caracole Classic, Caracole Modern, Caracole Signature, Compositions, and Caracole Couture Custom Upholstery. Available to the trade and designers, Caracole shows in two locations: its flagship showroom at the High Point Furniture Market in the IHFC -C500 and at Atlanta's AmericasMart in Building 1, Suite 14-C-6. For more information, visit caracole.com.

Created by furniture resource, Caracole, in 2016, the non-profit organization FurnishAid was established in response to the devastating flood that hit southern Louisiana earlier that year. The largest flood in 1,000 years destroyed an estimated 200,000 homes and 10,000 businesses – the majority of which did not have flood insurance. Thanks to generous industry participation, to date the initiative has helped thousands of flood victims with an estimated $4 million in donated goods and services. No one was charged for any goods received, and 100 percent of the proceeds went to flood victims.

About the Ocean Reef Community Foundation

Established in 1994, the Ocean Reef Community Foundation is committed to supporting nonprofit organizations at Ocean Reef and in the surrounding communities of Key Largo, Homestead and Florida City where Ocean Reef employees live and raise their families. In the wake of Hurricane Irma, ORCF is in the process of distributing more than $2 million in nearby communities and throughout the Florida Keys. For more information, visit orfound.org or contact Executive Director Yurianna Mikolay at 305-367-4707 or foundation@oceanreef.com.

About SOS Foundation

Feeding Monroe County, The Star of the Sea Foundation (SOS) is vital to the health of Monroe County. Offering a food pantry and community kitchen, SOS is dedicated to helping low-income families maintain health and wellbeing. The food pantry began 39 years ago and is one of the largest in South Florida, distributing fresh and canned foods to more than 9,000 people a year. It also offers nutrition education programs. For more information visit www.sosmission.org

