Hurricane Sally: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Storage in Alabama, Georgia
Sep 16, 2020, 16:05 ET
ATLANTA and BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is offering 30 days of free self-storage to Alabama and Georgia residents who stand to be affected by Hurricane Sally.
Seven U-Haul Companies have made 60 self-storage facilities available across the two states.
"Sally is moving very slowly so the threat of flooding is significant," said Scott Fall, U-Haul Company of Central Alabama president. "The winds and storm surge is creating an immediate need for self-storage options. U-Haul is proud to step forward to offer 30 days of free storage at no cost."
Earlier this week, U-Haul made 10 facilities available in Louisiana and two facilities in southern Mississippi available to offer assistance.
People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact the nearest participating location:
ALABAMA
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Auburn
1301 Opelika Road
Auburn, AL 36830
(334) 887-3412
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Birmingham
540 Valley Ave.
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 942-6833
U-Haul Moving & Storage of East Lake
7733 First Ave. N.
Birmingham, AL 35206
(205) 833-1208
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Fairgrounds
3028 Bessemer Road
Birmingham, AL 35208
(205) 785-1524
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Mountainbrook
3195 Hwy. 280
Birmingham, AL 35243
(205) 262-9115
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Uptown
800 28th St. N.
Birmingham, AL 35203
(205) 730-7821
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Montgomery Hwy.
1402 Montgomery Hwy.
Dothan, AL 36301
(334) 794-6681
U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Montgomery
2333 E. South Blvd.
Montgomery, AL 36111
(334) 647-6320
U-Haul Moving & Storage of West End Montgomery
3138 Mobile Hwy.
Montgomery, AL 36108
(334) 262-7701
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Woodmere
2525 Eastern Blvd.
Montgomery, AL 36117
(334) 239-0471
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Pelham
2797 Pelham Parkway
Pelham, AL 35124
(205) 663-3220
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Prattville
1221 S Memorial Drive
Prattville, AL 36067
(334) 380-4348
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Vestavia Hill
1420 Montgomery Hwy.
Vestavia Hills, AL 35216
(205) 978-7587
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Vestavia
1024 Montgomery Hwy.
Vestavia Hills, AL 35216
(205) 822-4932
GEORGIA
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Nesbit Ferry
2840 Holcomb Bridge Road
Alpharetta, GA 30022
(678) 795-1443
U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Downtown Athens
494 North Ave.
Athens, GA 30601
(706) 521-0292
U-Haul Moving & Storage of West Athens
2900 Atlanta Hwy.
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 548-8080
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Clairmont Road
2885 Clairmont Road NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
(404) 315-0681
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Cleveland Avenue
2866 Forrest Hills Drive SW
Atlanta, GA 30315
(404) 768-0781
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Fulton Industrial Gateway and I-20
4225 Fulton Industrial
Atlanta, GA 30336
(678) 666-2471
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Peters St.
300 Peters St. SW
Atlanta, GA 30313
(404) 681-0502
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Piedmont
2175 Piedmont Road NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
(404) 815-0262
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Buford Drive
3804 Buford Drive
Buford, GA 30519
(770) 932-0923
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Mall of Georgia
3556 Buford Drive
Buford, GA 30519
(770) 271-0726
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Canton
2127 Marietta Hwy.
Canton, GA 30114
(770) 704-9028
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Hickory Flat
6380 Hickory Flat Hwy.
Canton, GA 30115
(770) 479-2313
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Northeast Expressway
2951 NE Expressway
Chamblee, GA 30341
(770) 458-8353
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Clarkston
885 Northern Ave.
Clarkston, GA 30021
(404) 294-7368
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Clarkston at Sams Road
3605 Sams Road
Clarkston, GA 30021
(404) 296-1492
U-Haul Moving & Storage of College Park at Washington Road
4540 Washington Road
College Park, GA 30337
(404) 763-0000
U-Haul Moving & Storage at 10th Ave.
930 10th Ave.
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 324-4336
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Box Road
1700 Box Road
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 568-0322
U-Haul Storage at MLK Jr. Blvd.
1166 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Columbus, GA 31906
(706) 405-4200
U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Columbus at The Landings
2500 Airport Thruway
Columbus, GA 31904
(706) 405-7153
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Conyers
1150 Dogwood Drive SE
Conyers, GA 30012
(770) 761-3888
3060 Keith Bridge Road
Cumming, GA 30041
(770) 888-6155
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Avondale
3653 Memorial Drive
Decatur, GA 30032
(404) 286-9752
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Covington Hwy.
4360 Covington Hwy.
Decatur, GA 30035
(404) 284-0918
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Douglasville
9416 Hwy. 5
Douglasville, GA 30135
(678) 838-0121
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Forest Park
4374 Thurman Road
Forest Park, GA 30297
(404) 366-3620
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Kennesaw
2085 Cobb Parkway
Kennesaw, GA 30152
(770) 792-8555
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Pleasant Hill Road
1290 Pleasant Hill Road
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
(770) 381-9793
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lilburn
140 Rockbridge Road NW
Lilburn, GA 30047
(770) 717-9666
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Gray Hwy.
770 Gray Hwy.
Macon, GA 31211
(478) 743-6756
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Canton Road
2800 Canton Road #2000
Marietta, GA 30066
(678) 810-1141
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Marietta
100 Dodd St.
Marietta, GA 30060
(770) 424-9584
U-Haul Moving & Storage of McDonough
2055 Avalon Parkway
McDonough, GA 30253
(678) 466-6513
U-Haul Moving & Storage at South Lake
1549 Mount Zion Road
Morrow, GA 30260
(678) 369-2753
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Jimmy Carter Blvd.
5365 Jimmy Carter Blvd.
Norcross, GA 30093
(770) 447-5017
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Oakwood
4211 McEver Road
Oakwood, GA 30566
(770) 535-8447
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Crosstown
375 Hwy. 74 S.
Peachtree City, GA 30269
(678) 619-3056
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Shorter Ave.
2447 Shorter Ave.
Rome, GA 30161
(706) 232-9778
U-Haul Moving & Storage at S. Cobb
2416 S Cobb Drive
Smyrna, GA 30080
(770) 432-5249
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Hwy. 124
2040 Scenic Hwy. N.
Snellville, GA 30078
(770) 736-4992
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Snellville
2161 Hewatt Road
Snellville, GA 30048
(770) 979-5237
U-Haul Mobility & Storage at Eagles Landing
471 Eagles Landing Parkway
Stockbridge, GA 30281
(678) 379-5018
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Stone Mountain
4940 Memorial Drive
Stone Mountain, GA 30083
(404) 296-9737
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Watson Blvd.
1235 Watson Blvd.
Warner Robins, GA 31093
(478) 923-0274
U-Haul Moving & Storage of West Warner Robins
301 Robins West Parkway
Warner Robins, GA 31088
(478) 953-7575
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Woodstock
11300 Hwy. 92
Woodstock, GA 30188
(678) 494-1551
In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.
As an essential service provider, U-Haul has remained open to meet the needs of its communities throughout 2020. For details on what U-Haul has done to enhance cleaning protocols, protect Team Members and customers, and encourage the use of programs that inherently promote social distancing and contactless business, please reference our multi-media press release: "Moving Safely and Smartly during the COVID-19 Pandemic."
About U-Haul
Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 127,000 trailers and 41,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 774,000 rentable storage units and 66.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.
Contact:
Andrea Batchelor
Jeff Lockridge
E-mail: [email protected]
Phone: 602-263-6981
Website: uhaul.com
