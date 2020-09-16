Hurricane Sally: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Storage in Alabama, Georgia

"Sally is moving very slowly so the threat of flooding is significant," said Scott Fall, U-Haul Company of Central Alabama president. "The winds and storm surge is creating an immediate need for self-storage options. U-Haul is proud to step forward to offer 30 days of free storage at no cost."

Earlier this week, U-Haul made 10 facilities available in Louisiana and two facilities in southern Mississippi available to offer assistance.

People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact the nearest participating location:

ALABAMA

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Auburn

1301 Opelika Road

Auburn, AL 36830

(334) 887-3412

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Birmingham

540 Valley Ave.

Birmingham, AL 35209

(205) 942-6833

U-Haul Moving & Storage of East Lake

7733 First Ave. N.

Birmingham, AL 35206

(205) 833-1208

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Fairgrounds

3028 Bessemer Road

Birmingham, AL 35208

(205) 785-1524

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Mountainbrook

3195 Hwy. 280

Birmingham, AL 35243

(205) 262-9115

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Uptown

800 28th St. N.

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 730-7821

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Montgomery Hwy.

1402 Montgomery Hwy.

Dothan, AL 36301

(334) 794-6681

U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Montgomery

2333 E. South Blvd.

Montgomery, AL 36111

(334) 647-6320

U-Haul Moving & Storage of West End Montgomery

3138 Mobile Hwy.

Montgomery, AL 36108

(334) 262-7701

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Woodmere

2525 Eastern Blvd.

Montgomery, AL 36117

(334) 239-0471

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Pelham

2797 Pelham Parkway

Pelham, AL 35124

(205) 663-3220

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Prattville

1221 S Memorial Drive

Prattville, AL 36067

(334) 380-4348

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Vestavia Hill

1420 Montgomery Hwy.

Vestavia Hills, AL 35216

(205) 978-7587

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Vestavia

1024 Montgomery Hwy.

Vestavia Hills, AL 35216

(205) 822-4932

GEORGIA

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Nesbit Ferry

2840 Holcomb Bridge Road

Alpharetta, GA 30022

(678) 795-1443

U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Downtown Athens

494 North Ave.

Athens, GA 30601

(706) 521-0292

U-Haul Moving & Storage of West Athens

2900 Atlanta Hwy.

Athens, GA 30606

(706) 548-8080

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Clairmont Road

2885 Clairmont Road NE

Atlanta, GA 30329

(404) 315-0681

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Cleveland Avenue

2866 Forrest Hills Drive SW

Atlanta, GA 30315

(404) 768-0781

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Fulton Industrial Gateway and I-20

4225 Fulton Industrial

Atlanta, GA 30336

(678) 666-2471

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Peters St.

300 Peters St. SW

Atlanta, GA 30313

(404) 681-0502

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Piedmont

2175 Piedmont Road NE

Atlanta, GA 30324

(404) 815-0262

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Buford Drive

3804 Buford Drive

Buford, GA 30519

(770) 932-0923

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Mall of Georgia

3556 Buford Drive

Buford, GA 30519

(770) 271-0726

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Canton

2127 Marietta Hwy.

Canton, GA 30114

(770) 704-9028

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Hickory Flat

6380 Hickory Flat Hwy.

Canton, GA 30115

(770) 479-2313

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Northeast Expressway

2951 NE Expressway

Chamblee, GA 30341

(770) 458-8353

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Clarkston

885 Northern Ave.

Clarkston, GA 30021

(404) 294-7368

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Clarkston at Sams Road

3605 Sams Road

Clarkston, GA 30021

(404) 296-1492

U-Haul Moving & Storage of College Park at Washington Road

4540 Washington Road

College Park, GA 30337

(404) 763-0000

U-Haul Moving & Storage at 10th Ave.

930 10th Ave.

Columbus, GA 31901

(706) 324-4336

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Box Road

1700 Box Road

Columbus, GA 31907

(706) 568-0322

U-Haul Storage at MLK Jr. Blvd.

1166 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Columbus, GA 31906

(706) 405-4200

U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Columbus at The Landings

2500 Airport Thruway

Columbus, GA 31904

(706) 405-7153

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Conyers

1150 Dogwood Drive SE

Conyers, GA 30012

(770) 761-3888

U-Haul Storage of Cumming

3060 Keith Bridge Road

Cumming, GA 30041

(770) 888-6155

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Avondale

3653 Memorial Drive

Decatur, GA 30032

(404) 286-9752

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Covington Hwy.

4360 Covington Hwy.

Decatur, GA 30035

(404) 284-0918

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Douglasville

9416 Hwy. 5

Douglasville, GA 30135

(678) 838-0121

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Forest Park

4374 Thurman Road

Forest Park, GA 30297

(404) 366-3620

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Kennesaw

2085 Cobb Parkway

Kennesaw, GA 30152

(770) 792-8555

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Pleasant Hill Road

1290 Pleasant Hill Road

Lawrenceville, GA 30044

(770) 381-9793

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lilburn

140 Rockbridge Road NW

Lilburn, GA 30047

(770) 717-9666

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Gray Hwy.

770 Gray Hwy.

Macon, GA 31211

(478) 743-6756

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Canton Road

2800 Canton Road #2000

Marietta, GA 30066

(678) 810-1141

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Marietta

100 Dodd St.

Marietta, GA 30060

(770) 424-9584

U-Haul Moving & Storage of McDonough

2055 Avalon Parkway

McDonough, GA 30253

(678) 466-6513

U-Haul Moving & Storage at South Lake

1549 Mount Zion Road

Morrow, GA 30260

(678) 369-2753

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Jimmy Carter Blvd.

5365 Jimmy Carter Blvd.

Norcross, GA 30093

(770) 447-5017

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Oakwood

4211 McEver Road

Oakwood, GA 30566

(770) 535-8447

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Crosstown

375 Hwy. 74 S.

Peachtree City, GA 30269

(678) 619-3056

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Shorter Ave.

2447 Shorter Ave.

Rome, GA 30161

(706) 232-9778

U-Haul Moving & Storage at S. Cobb

2416 S Cobb Drive

Smyrna, GA 30080

(770) 432-5249

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Hwy. 124

2040 Scenic Hwy. N.

Snellville, GA 30078

(770) 736-4992

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Snellville

2161 Hewatt Road

Snellville, GA 30048

(770) 979-5237

U-Haul Mobility & Storage at Eagles Landing

471 Eagles Landing Parkway

Stockbridge, GA 30281

(678) 379-5018

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Stone Mountain

4940 Memorial Drive

Stone Mountain, GA 30083

(404) 296-9737

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Watson Blvd.

1235 Watson Blvd.

Warner Robins, GA 31093

(478) 923-0274

U-Haul Moving & Storage of West Warner Robins

301 Robins West Parkway

Warner Robins, GA 31088

(478) 953-7575

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Woodstock

11300 Hwy. 92

Woodstock, GA 30188

(678) 494-1551

In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul has remained open to meet the needs of its communities throughout 2020. For details on what U-Haul has done to enhance cleaning protocols, protect Team Members and customers, and encourage the use of programs that inherently promote social distancing and contactless business, please reference our multi-media press release: "Moving Safely and Smartly during the COVID-19 Pandemic."

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 127,000 trailers and 41,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 774,000 rentable storage units and 66.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

