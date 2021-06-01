Hurricane Season 2021 Forecast, Strategic Response Partners Urges Caution To All Property Owners

MIAMI, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During 2020, the Atlantic Ocean's hurricane season broke records with a total of 30 named storms; 12 making landfall, 13 becoming hurricanes, and 6 categorized as major hurricanes. Most recent predictions for this year indicate another season with an above-average number of significant weather events, including 18 named storms, 8 hurricanes, and 3 category-3 or higher hurricanes. "ENSO-neutral and La Nina support the conditions associated with the ongoing high-activity era," said Matthew Rosencrans, lead seasonal hurricane forecaster at NOAA's Climate Prediction Center.

Due to the increased number of potentially catastrophic weather events anticipated this year, Strategic Response Partners, the industry-leading disaster planning, response, and recovery firm, strongly urges professionals who maintain facilities and businesses to design and implement a customized hurricane disaster response plan before disaster strikes.

"Insuring against loss is smart, but preventing disaster from ever happenings is unquestionably smarter." — Steve Slepcevic, CEO of Strategic Response Partners

Disaster can strike at any time, any hour, at any location, and does not discriminate; but fortunately, even in the worst of circumstances, the total resulting damages from a natural disaster can potentially be mitigated with the right team, and a well-vetted disaster plan designed and implemented for various scenarios. SRP has the largest network of engineers, environmental consultants, project managers, insurance consultants and skilled emergency response vendors available in the United States to assist you, whether pre- or post-disaster. Through the decades of cumulative experience and expertise, SRP's elite team of professionals possess the intrinsic ability to set their clients up for success should a large-scale storm or disaster ever occur.

Knowing a storm is coming is just one part of the battle; knowing what to do once it hits, and actionable steps to take afterwards is generally what separates a business that has the ability to recover and one that ends up closing permanently. When a client retains SRP, their entire team works to create and implement a comprehensive and customized plan which will delineate all necessary action that should be taken before, during, and after a major storm event, including:

Comprehensive property inspection(s) by SRP's professional team of structural engineers and environmental consultants, followed by the creation of a Pre-storm Property Condition Report.

Assistance with the implementation of pre-arranged disaster-specific prevention plans and customized vendor response agreements to insure a timely response.

The ability to provide real-time "boots on the ground" support from highly trained experts in the event of a disaster.

Deployment of paramedics for medical assistance and life safety requirements.

Deployment of highly trained armed and unarmed security professionals.

Deployment of structural engineers and environmental consultants who remain in place to assess a building's immediate hazards and speed up post-storm restoration.

"We see many buildings get looted and people injured because EMS and law enforcement are overwhelmed thereby reducing their response time in a wide area disaster. Without proper pre-storm planning in place, this ancillary harm generally causes serious liability issues, further loss of business, reputation issues, confusion, and chaos." – Steve Slepcevic

Through proof of concept and dedication to safety, over the years SRP has proudly served thousands of asset owners around the world to secure its spot as the trusted industry leader in disaster response planning.

