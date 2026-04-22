HURST Jaws of Life® Introduces Industry-First AI Technician with Captium™ IQ

AI-powered diagnostics and services support expanded aftermarket opportunities across the Captium platform

SHELBY, N.C., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HURST Jaws of Life®, a global leader in rescue tool technology, today announced the launch of Captium™ IQ, an industry-first AI Technician designed to support equipment readiness, service efficiency, and long-term aftermarket success across the Captium platform.

As part of the IDEX Fire & Safety family, Captium IQ combines AI-driven diagnostics, guided service, and data-informed insights to help extend equipment life and improve uptime. Available soon through a mobile app on Apple iOS and Android, Captium IQ advances HURST's service and support capabilities with real-time, step-by-step support in any service environment.

Advancing Diagnostics with AI

Captium IQ strengthens diagnostic capabilities by combining AI reasoning with equipment data, documentation, and service history to help technicians:

Identify root causes faster

Reduce trial-and-error troubleshooting

Surface likely failure points and service considerations based on past repairs and usage patterns

Standardize diagnostic approaches across departments and service providers

By improving diagnostic accuracy, Captium IQ helps reduce downtime, unnecessary part replacement, and repeat service events.

Guided Service in the Field

The Captium IQ mobile app is designed to support technicians of all experience levels with guided, OEM-aligned workflows. Teams can:

Perform maintenance and repairs with greater confidence using step-by-step instructions

Access expert-level guidance in real time in the field or shop

Improve service consistency across personnel and locations

Reduce service cycles and return equipment to operation more quickly

These capabilities help departments keep critical rescue tools available and ready for response.

"Captium IQ is designed to make servicing HURST Jaws of Life tools more efficient, consistent, and accessible," said Phil Griffin, Director of Product Management with HURST Jaws of Life. "By combining guided diagnostics, clear repair workflows, and AI-powered support, Captium IQ helps departments and service partners improve uptime and maintain confidence in their equipment."

Aftermarket Opportunities

Captium IQ supports a more connected service ecosystem by increasing visibility into service activity, parts usage, and repair trends. These insights enable more proactive maintenance through earlier issue detection.

The platform strengthens alignment between departments, authorized service providers, and OEM support while establishing a foundation for future service offerings, digital tools, and aftermarket programs.

Together, these capabilities help extend equipment life, support long-term ownership value, and create new opportunities to enhance service and support over time.

Built on Captium, Developed with Elevāt

Captium IQ is built on the Captium platform and developed in partnership with Elevāt, whose AI technology is designed for complex equipment service environments. The solution integrates equipment data, diagnostic logic, technical documentation, and service history to deliver actionable recommendations within the technician workflow.

Near-Term Integrations

Captium IQ is expected to expand through near-term integrations and enhancements, including:

Deeper integration with connected equipment and service systems

Enhanced health monitoring and readiness insights

Expanded AI support across additional tools and product lines

Continued growth of aftermarket and service intelligence capabilities

These advancements support a more proactive, data-driven approach to equipment readiness and service performance and represent an important step toward a more connected, intelligent service experience across IDEX Fire & Safety.

Availability

Captium IQ will be available for HURST Jaws of Life rescue tools through the Captium platform to Captium subscribers starting May 2026. The mobile app will be available on Apple iOS and Android, with broader integrations and availability planned over time.

About HURST Jaws of Life

HURST Jaws of Life is a global leader in rescue tool innovation, delivering reliable, high-performance solutions trusted by emergency responders worldwide. As part of IDEX Fire & Safety, HURST continues to advance rescue technology through a commitment to performance, durability, and serviceability.

About Elevāt

Elevāt provides AI-powered software that helps equipment manufacturers and service organizations improve service outcomes, reduce downtime, and better support technicians in the field.

SOURCE HURST Jaws of Life