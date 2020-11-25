Hurtigruten and eGroup Communications partner for the first ever MICE X-Pedition Ocean X-Change®, MICE Conference aboard the MS Roald Amundsen

"Known for their unique expedition cruises to Alaska, Antarctica, Greenland, Iceland, North America, Norway and South America, among many other destinations, Hurtigruten is a perfect partner for us to explore an X-Pedition Ocean X-Change ® at sea," says Bob Burke, President and Owner, eGroup. " We 're sure our Buyers and Suppliers will appreciate the natural beauty, wildlife and visual experiences from the purpose-built deck of the MS Roald Amundsen, all while doing business and building lasting relationships. We look forward to what will surely be an adventure for all."

Setting sail October 9th and returning to port on October 16, the MS Roald Amundsen will take the world's best MICE Buyers and Suppliers from Panama City to Lima, Peru for the 2020 X-Pedition Ocean X-Change®. The day-by-day itinerary includes stops and shoreside trips in the beautiful coastal city of Manta, Ecuador, Puerto Bolivar, Guayaquil, Ecuador's largest city and the access point to the Galapagos islands as well as Salaverry in Peru, right before reaching Lima.

"Hurtigruten is proud to partner with eGroup to welcome the first MICE Conference's X-Pedition Ocean X-Change® aboard MS Roald Amundsen," says John Downey, President, Hurtigurten Cruises. "Expedition cruises offer original, authentic and destination immersive incentive experiences that cannot be found anywhere else. It is the perfect opportunity to learn, network and form close associations and relationships that extend beyond our guests' time together on the ship," says Robert Cao, Global Director-Charter & Incentive Sales.

The leading email marketing company in the hospitality industry for over 21 years, eGroup's MICE (Meeting, Incentive, Conferences, and Exhibitions) conferences take place around the world on Land, River and Sea, allowing participants to build lasting relationships through one-to-one meetings, receptions and excursions. They chose Hurtigruten as their first expedition partner because of the company's exceptional reputation and respect within the travel space. MICE buyers and suppliers will certainly leave with a renewed sense of adventure thanks to Hurtigruten's unique and sought-after guest experience.

SOURCE Hurtigruten

Related Links

www.hurtigruten.com

