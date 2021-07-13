Hurtigruten Expeditions Partners with California Ocean Alliance to Study and Protect Whales in Antarctica

A pilot trial was launched in late 2019 but paused due to the pandemic. As Hurtigruten Expedition's restarts the 2021/2022 Antarctica season, California Ocean Alliance scientists will be part of several Antarctica sailings onboard the MS Roald Amundsen , the world's first hybrid electric-powered expedition cruise ship.

The team will collect acoustic data to study ambient noise conditions, the myriad sounds that marine animals make, and the influence of human presence on the soundscape. The research of how different whales behave near humans will allow Hurtigruten and also other cruise liners to adapt to ensure they minimize interference with whales.

"Our research will be some of the most challenging we have ever conducted, in one of the most difficult parts of the world. So to have a partner like Hurtigruten that supports us is a huge gift to us. With this research, we can create programs that are tailored so guests can have close encounters with whales while ensuring minimal impact on the different whale populations in Antarctica," said Dr. Ari Friedlaender, Associate Researcher at the University of California, Santa Cruz, and Director of Research for California Ocean Alliance.

Offering small-ship adventures to some of the most spectacular and fragile destinations on earth, Hurtigruten Expeditions has longstanding partnerships and relationships with some of the world's leading science institutions to ensure more sustainable exploration – and contribute to science and research.

"Ninety percent of the oceans remain unexplored. We are determined to change that by creating a deeper understanding of the areas we explore. The data collected during our research partnership with California Ocean Alliance, and the many others we carry out with other partners, will be used for executive decision making on future environmental issues, so it is a win-win for all of us," said Hurtigruten Expeditions CEO Asta Lassesen

Guests always have access to scientists onboard all Hurtigruten Expeditions cruises. All Hurtigruten Expeditions ships feature a state-of-the-art science center, overseen by the cruise industry's only Chief Scientist, Dr Verena Meraldi.

"Ambient sound research has not been properly conducted in Antarctica before, so we are incredibly enthusiastic about this partnership and that we have the right tools for the scientist to carry out their research by already offering the quietest ships in Antarctica. We hope this will be a long-term partnership that will benefit all parties, but most importantly, the Antarctic whale and wildlife populations," said Dr. Meraldi, Chief Scientist, Hurtigruten Expeditions.

Hurtigruten Expedition's industry-leading Science Program includes a wide range of Citizen Science research projects that guests are encouraged to participate in during their expecition cruise. Project focus depends on the destination, and for Antarctica, it includes surveying the penguin population, studying leopard seals, or research seabird distribution, among many other programs.

The well-equipped onboard Science Centers features museum-style exhibits, and activity areas giving guests hands-on experiences to complement the lecture program.

The team from California Ocean Alliance will work alongside Hurtigruten's expedition teams to provide unique educational opportunities for passengers through lectures, demonstrations, and real-time analysis of scientific data. As part of the research, the scientists will also collect skin and blubber biopsy samples from whales to evaluate individual animal health, population growth rates, and stress levels.

"Our scientists will also share their findings with the guests onboard, allowing them to partake in real-time science, and during our presentations, they will educate as we go, which will be a truly unique experience," added Dr. Friedlaender.

California Ocean Alliance's scientists will be onboard the MS Roald Amundsen sailings departing January 11, January 27, and February 12, 2022.

All of Hurtigruten's sustainability initiatives can be found here: www.hurtigruten.com/hurtigruten-group/our-corporate-social-responsibility/.

About Hurtigruten Expeditions – the world leader in exploration travel

Hurtigruten Expeditions is the world's largest and leading expedition cruise line. With sustainability and exploration at core, we offer big adventures on small ships – taking you to some of the most spectacular areas of our planet.

Tracing our roots back to the great explorers and golden age of exploration, the curiosity, sense of adventure, love for our planet, and the art of exploration is deeply embedded in our DNA.

With Hurtigruten Expeditions, you can join fellow explorers on adventures to 30+ countries and more than 250 destinations, including Antarctica, Alaska, Northwest Passage, Greenland, Iceland, Svalbard, Norway, British Isles, South America, Caribbean, and more.

Hurtigruten Expedition's fleet of seven small-size custom-built ships includes the world's first battery-hybrid powered cruise ships – and a variety of green technology enabling to explore more sustainably.

Onboard, you will join our team of experts. Hand-picked for your adventure, they will join you as you explore wildlife, nature, local communities and more, taking full advantage of our onboard Science Center and abundance of expedition equipment - making sure we can take you where the big ships can't.

As generations of explorers have done before us, we are always looking for new adventures and new areas to explore, and new adventures to embark on. Join us – and explore more!

