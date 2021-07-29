Hurtigruten Expeditions takes remote working to the next level

"With so many people now working from home, we have created the ultimate work from anywhere experience. If your schedule is fairly flexible, you can work in your cabin or any of the open areas onboard the ship when you need to. But for your extended breaks, you can explore national parks like Redwood, Acadia, or bear-watching in Katmai National Park. Or visit the Aleutian Islands, some of the most remote parts of the country. With us, your lunch break can include a hike among the towering trees of the Pacific Coast, joining a local lobster boat along the Atlantic coast, or kayaking the pristine waters of Alaska. We also offer unbeatable backdrops if you work on the balcony while cruising the Alaskan fjords, the Maine coastline, or the West Coast of the United States," said Storm Tussey-Haverly, Interim President, Hurtigruten Americas.

Hurtigruten has identified six of its many itineraries worldwide as extra suitable for North Americans ready to take their work-life balance to the next level in regions where WiFi is fast and reliable, even at sea. That includes the U.S. West Coast, numerous Alaska and British Columbia sailings, and from Halifax to Boston. All departures and information can be found at Hurtigruten.com.

If you book before September 30, 2021, you can save up to $1,500 per person. For full details and to book, please visit Hurtigruten.com, call 866.552.0371 or contact your preferred travel agent.

For more information, please contact:

Anders Lindström

Head of PR & Communications, the Americas

646.944.9029

[email protected]

Please visit Hurtigruten's online media center here, where you can download high-res images, videos and see our press release archive.

About Hurtigruten Expeditions – the world leader in exploration travel

Hurtigruten Expeditions is the world's largest and leading expedition cruise line. With sustainability and exploration at core, we offer big adventures on small ships – taking you to some of the most spectacular areas of our planet.

With Hurtigruten Expeditions, you can join fellow explorers on adventures to 30+ countries and more than 250 destinations, including Antarctica, Alaska, Northwest Passage, Greenland, Iceland, Svalbard, Norway, British Isles, South America, Caribbean, and more.

Hurtigruten Expedition's fleet of seven small-size custom-built ships includes the world's first battery-hybrid powered cruise ships – and a variety of green technology enabling to explore more sustainably.

Onboard, you will join our team of experts. Hand-picked for your adventure, they will join you as you explore wildlife, nature, local communities and more, taking full advantage of our onboard Science Center and abundance of expedition equipment - making sure we can take you where the big ships can't.

SOURCE Hurtigruten

Related Links

http://Hurtigruten.com

