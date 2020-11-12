Hurtigruten Partners with Uplift to Offer U.S. Customers Flexible Payment Options to Make Future Travel Plans

"Providing an opportunity for travelers to experience remote destinations and steep themselves in authentic, local culture has always been at the heart of our mission," says John Downey, Hurtigruten President of the Americas. "This new partnership with Uplift makes exploration travel more accessible than ever before, allowing guests to book now, pay later, and build a lifetime of memories."

Uplift's flexible payment options provide explorers with the freedom to book travel when they are ready, directly through Hurtigruten or with their preferred travel advisor, and spread the cost of their vacation over low monthly payments. Uplift's flexible payment plans will launch just in time for the busiest booking day of the year on Black Friday. When paying through Uplift, there are no late fees or prepayment penalties and consumers clearly see their fixed monthly payments at the time of booking, making it easy to budget, buy and experience the travel they deserve.

Whether guests are booking through a Hurtigruten agent or an independent travel advisor, Uplift's flexible payment platform integrates directly into Hurtigruten's booking tool, making it easy for agents to offer their client's monthly payment pricing. Advisors can also email or text their client's a link to the application for an instant decision, creating a seamless customer experience during the booking process.

"We want to make travel more accessible, affordable and rewarding for everyone," said Uplift Chief Commercial Officer Tom Botts. "Our partnership with Hurtigruten allows explorers to spread the cost of their vacation over low monthly payments, helping more travelers experience the most spectacular destinations on the planet."

About Hurtigruten

Hurtigruten is the world leader in exploration travel. As the largest cruise operator in polar waters, and with 126 years of know-how, they offer immersive experiences to some of the world's most pristine and remote destinations, including Antarctica, Alaska, Arctic Canada and the Northwest Passage, Greenland, Iceland, Norway, Svalbard, and more. Hurtigruten's fleet consists of 14 expedition ships, custom built for adventure travel. Experience the groundbreaking ships MS Fridtjof Nansen & MS Roald Amundsen- These are the most advanced and environmentally friendly expedition vessels at sea, as well as the world's first hybrid electric-powered cruise ships. Hurtigruten is an industry leader in sustainability, with a deep commitment to improving the marine environments they call home.

About Uplift

Uplift is the leading Buy Now, Pay Later solution serving the world's top travel brands. Through personalized, flexible payment options, Uplift helps consumers take control of their budget and experience the travel they deserve. Uplift's enterprise-ready offer engine matches consumers with the right payment plan at the right time, helping brands drive higher conversion while increasing customer loyalty. Uplift's complete range of flexible payment solutions are offered by leading travel brands throughout the United States and Canada.

