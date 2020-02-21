Hurtigruten's MS Roald Amundsen Makes History by Traveling the Furthest South of Any Company Ship

"Our guests are thrilled! This is what Hurtigruten's expedition cruises are all about, pushing new frontiers and creating unique experiences for guests from all over the world. We are following in the footsteps of polar hero Roald Amundsen himself, aboard his namesake ship," said Captain Sakkariassen.

Nearly finished with her 18-day cruise that visits the Chilean Fjords and the Falkland Islands, as well as Antarctica, MS Roald Amundsen will complete one more cruise in the region before journeying up through South and Central America, and ultimately spending the summer in Alaska.

MS Roald Amundsen is the world's first hybrid electric–powered expedition cruise ship, equipped with large battery packs that significantly reduce emissions, as well as a specially designed ice-strengthened hull, which allows her to operate in areas other ships cannot reach. Her sister ship, MS Fridtjof Nansen, will also run on a hybrid electric–powered propulsion system, and will embark on her maiden voyage this spring.

With a growing fleet of small and custom-built ships, Hurtigruten is the world's largest and leading expedition cruise line, offering expedition cruises to more than 200 destinations in over 40 countries.

Hurtigruten is the world leader in exploration travel. As the largest cruise operator in polar waters, and with over 126 years of know-how, they offer immersive experiences to some of the world's most pristine and remote destinations, including Antarctica, Alaska, Arctic Canada and the Northwest Passage, Greenland, Iceland, Norway, Svalbard, and more. Hurtigruten's fleet consists of 14 expedition ships, custom built for adventure travel. In addition, two new groundbreaking ships will be delivered: MS Fridtjof Nansen in 2020, and a second new build in 2021. These will be the most advanced and environmentally friendly expedition vessels at sea, as well as the world's first hybrid electric-powered cruise ships, following the launch of MS Roald Amundsen in 2019. Hurtigruten is an industry leader in sustainability, with a deep commitment to improving the marine environments they call home.

