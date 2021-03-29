Husam Jandal Releases Guide to Increasing Sales Through Branding

TORONTO, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Husam Jandal, internationally acclaimed business and marketing consultant, recently released "Effective Branding Strategies to Increase Sales All Year Round." The guide, designed to help owners of small and midsized companies develop sales-boosting strategies, is live on HusamJandal.com now.

The piece is part of Jandal's Insights series, an ever-growing online library of complimentary resources including guides, whitepapers, and articles. Designed with the unique needs of business owners and stakeholders in mind, the series explores marketing strategies from a business standpoint, examining the effectiveness and return on investment while breaking concepts down into digestible bites anyone can relate to and understand.

"Effective Branding Strategies to Increase Sales All Year Round" highlights how information relay has changed over the years. Whereas 70 percent of the viewing audience could once be reached with a TV ad a few years ago, the same audience is now met with as many as 10,000 ads on a given day. Branding, therefore, is key in distinguishing a company and its products and comes with a wealth of other sales-increasing benefits.

"Business leaders often contact me because they want to increase sales through digital channels," Jandal explains. "These are essential elements of a successful marketing strategy, but I always advise them to address branding first. It's the keystone that keeps every other aspect of sales and marketing together."

Jandal notes that branding plays a crucial role in sales by improving the memorability of a company's message, helping build relationships, and improving customer loyalty. His clients find success by creating branded content and sharing it at specific points in the customer journey.

"Think of branding as a set of signals that tell people what your business is about—who you are, what you do, and how you do it," Jandal explains. "It's the essence of your company and expresses a promise to your customers, but it only works when you design a cohesive message and share it consistently."

Jandal says he always starts with branding, whether he's helping a Fortune 100 company level up or a small business carve out a niche in a crowded market. His latest guide draws from these successful ventures and leverages real-world examples of effective branding strategies, from Ferrari through Colgate, to help business leaders visualize how they can apply similar strategies for their businesses.

Those interested in reading the guide and learning how to develop business-focused sales and marketing strategies can go to HusamJandal.com.

About Husam Jandal

Husam Jandal is an internationally renowned business and marketing consultant and public speaker with a background that includes teaching Google Partners, educating at a collegiate level, receiving multiple Web Marketing Association Awards, and earning a plethora of rave reviews from businesses of all sizes. For more information on his speaking or consultancy services, visit HusamJandal.com.

