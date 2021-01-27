Husband-and-Wife Medical Duo Confront the Deficiencies of America's Healthcare System in New Documentary

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicine thought leaders, entrepreneurs and board-certified osteopathic practitioners, Dr. Vincent Apicella and Dr. Mariaclara Bago, known as Dr. A & B , are redefining the current healthcare system by combining the best of traditional and alternative medical strategies.

Utilizing their comprehensive knowledge and passion for health and wellness, the husband-and-wife duo are starring in the documentary, The Blob Blob Fish: A Journey Through Obesity , set to be released this summer. Produced and directed by Andrew Mossop (DreamsWorks, MTV, VH1), the film is an uplifting and thought-provoking documentary which highlights the flaws in our current healthcare model.

The Blob Blob Fish: A Journey Through Obesity beautifully demonstrates Dr. A & B's methods by examining the benefits of drastic lifestyle changes on weight loss. In it, three patients, including a teenage boy who is deemed the "blob blob fish" by his peers, embark on a transformative, inspiring, and heartwarming journey to improve their health, self-esteem and overall quality of life.

"I wish everyone understood that they don't need to depend upon insurance, drugs, or the government for better health," says Dr. A. "We want to show the differences people can make in their own healthcare by starting with a more holistic approach, and then traditional medicine second. "Or on an as-needed basis," adds Dr. B.

The mission of the film is to redefine how health is perceived in this country. With a culture stuck on the path of least resistance, this mentality has led to trillions of dollars of healthcare spending and very minimal impact on chronic diseases.

Dr. A & B practice functional medicine, a root-cause, holistic, and natural approach that addresses the body as a whole when treating specific medical problems. Their preventative method can often target and cure health ailments before traditional medicine techniques like drugs and surgery are required.

To interview Dr. A & B, contact EKC PR at 310-441-1000 or email - [email protected] .

About Dr. A & B

Dr. A & B have been applying their "life changing through lifestyle altering" treatments by way of their integrative medical practice for the last 15 years, including running their own renowned health and wellness center in Wellington, FL.

