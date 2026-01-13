Husband and Wife Team Launch Balance, a Wellness App for People Living With Chronic Symptoms

Founded by Kristie and Frank Calise, Balance is an online wellness platform built to support real life, including good days, flare days, and everything in between.

BLUFFTON, S.C., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After a decade of mystery symptoms, medical gaslighting, and complete disruption to daily life, Functional Nutrition Practitioner and Exercise Physiologist Kristie Calise has transformed her experience into a new kind of healing journey support for people who feel overlooked in the wellness space. Together with her husband, software engineer Frank Calise, she has launched Balance: Fitness For Healing, an online wellness platform built for anyone whose symptoms change from day to day and often make traditional fitness plans impossible to maintain.

The husband-and-wife team behind Balance. After years of unpredictable symptoms and unanswered questions, Kristie and Frank Calise created a space where people can move, regulate, and reconnect with hope.

Balance grew from a period when Kristie could not stand long enough to train clients, let alone sustain the fitness life she once loved. She spent years navigating unpredictable symptoms and searching for ways to stay connected to movement without setting herself back. While Kristie focused on healing, Frank built the first version of the app so she could move safely at home.

What started as a workaround for one person quickly revealed a much larger need. According to the Mayo Clinic, autoimmune diseases alone affect an estimated 15 million Americans, many of which can disrupt daily routines and make consistency difficult.

Millions of people live with chronic symptoms that flare without warning, making consistency difficult to sustain. Often they join fitness programs, only to fall off when their bodies shift again. Balance was created to break that cycle. The platform blends symptom-sensitive movement, nervous system regulation tools, a Balance habit tracker, and anti-inflammatory nutrition support so members always have something they can do, even on difficult days. It is designed to help people feel more grounded and more capable, no matter what their symptoms look like at any given moment.

Every feature inside Balance reflects the years when Kristie had to rebuild her life one small step at a time. When she looks back on that period, she says the mission behind the app is clear.

"On so many mornings I woke up with nothing in the tank and no idea how I would get through basic tasks," said Calise, Co-Founder of Balance. "I wanted one place where people like me could show up exactly as they are and still feel supported. Good day or flare day, there had to be an option that met them where they stood."

Balance includes weekly low-impact and strength sessions designed for sensitive bodies, along with a flare day library for dizziness, fatigue, joint pressure, or elevated heart rate. The app encourages members to stay connected to movement and regulation, even if that means choosing a gentler option. Its approach reflects the belief that healing is not linear, and small actions on the hard days matter just as much as the wins on the good ones.

For Frank and Kristie, Balance is the result of years spent learning how to support each other. They built the platform in their living room while she worked through her final rounds of treatment, driven by the idea that no one should have to navigate their symptoms alone.

Many new users arrive in moments of frustration or exhaustion, often late at night when nothing seems to help. Kristie remembers those nights well, and she understands exactly what people hope to find when they open the app for the first time.

"People sign up in the middle of the night because symptoms keep them up and they feel like no one hears them," said Calise. "I know what that desperation feels like. Balance is here to give people a place to land and a reminder that they are not alone and not broken. There is still a path forward."

About Balance

Balance is a wellness platform created by Functional Nutrition Practitioner and Exercise Physiologist Kristie Calise and her husband, software engineer Frank Calise. The app provides movement, nervous system support, food guidance, and community for people living with chronic symptoms. Balance helps users care for themselves on good days, flare days, and every day in between.

