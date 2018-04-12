Husband and Wife Team Named "Rockstar" for Miracle Method Franchise

The Franchise Business Review examined data from more than 30,000 franchisees representing 340 brands to identify business owners who exemplify a combination of financial success and professional satisfaction. The husband and wife team was singled out after evaluating owners on things like pretax income, long-term growth forecasts and investment returns.

"Mike and Kay really epitomize rock star franchise owners," said Gwyn O'Kane, VP of franchise development for Miracle Method. "Not only are they running an amazing business in Atlanta, but they're also great ambassadors for the brand. They are both always willing to engage with prospects who want to talk with existing franchise owners. They even serve as mentors for new owners in the southeast, offering a hands-on introduction to how a successful franchise operates. They really deserve this honor."

Mike and Kay Simmons have been operating their Atlanta office for more than 5 years and recently moved into a new facility with a fully equipped showroom. The large exhibit space offers full scale displays of kitchens and bathrooms along with a design center where customers can explore possibilities for renewing their spaces.

"We are honored to be recognized, and excited about what the future holds," said Mike Simmons. "We've really enjoyed serving the North West Atlanta area, giving customers something that feels new and custom while saving them time and money. There is a lot of demand, and we've really only scratched the surface, no pun intended, along with the other Miracle Method franchise owners in the metro Atlanta market."

Mike and Kay Simmons are featured on FBR's list of "2018 Rockstar Franchisees," released Wednesday.

Earlier this year, Entrepreneur magazine ranked Miracle Method No. 1 in its category on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500® list. The company has also been named in Franchise Business Review's Top 50 Franchisee Satisfaction Awards for 2018.

To learn more about franchise opportunities, please visit http://fss.miraclemethod.com

call 877-434-5096.

About Miracle Method Surface Refinishing

Miracle Method is the nation's largest bathroom and kitchen surface refinishing franchise, with 140+ locations throughout the U.S. Founded in 1977, Miracle Method specializes in tub, ceramic tile, and countertop refinishing and strives to constantly improve their areas of expertise. The award-winning franchisor was listed on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500® list in 2018 and is also an actively participating member of VetFran. Miracle Method's franchise owners all live in the markets they serve and pride themselves on being independent, local small business owners building outstanding reputations in their communities. For more information about Miracle Method, visit www.miraclemethod.com or call 888-271-7690.

