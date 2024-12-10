Husband-Wife Duo Brings Re-Bath to Albuquerque, Strengthening Business Development in Their Community

Leading National Bathroom Remodeler Celebrates Development Milestone, Now Serving All of New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Re-Bath, one of America's largest bathroom remodelers, has announced a new signed agreement in Albuquerque. The agreement is being led by local entrepreneurs and husband-wife duo, Kole and Sarah McKamey, who bring extensive experience in the home remodeling industry having launched their own local remodeling business in May of 2020. Marking a significant milestone, Re-Bath is now providing top-tier bathroom remodeling solutions to the entire state of New Mexico.

About the Franchisees - Kole and Sarah McKamey:

The Franchisees Behind the Agreement, Kole and Sarah McKamey, Bring Wealth of Community and Industry Knowledge to Their New Business Venture

Kole is well-known in the Albuquerque community, having played Quarterback at The University of New Mexico from 2002 to 2006. Following his graduation, he transitioned into medical sales and then held various roles in the university's athletic department. Seeking a new challenge, he then entered the home remodeling industry where he oversaw corporate accounts at a full-service remodeling company. This inspired him to open his own business within the remodeling sector with his wife, Sarah. Throughout these diverse positions, he built a strong network of local connections, which will play a key role as he and Sarah embark on their new venture as Re-Bath franchisees.

"With Sarah's expertise in marketing and my sales experience, combined with our strong community connections and background in the home remodeling industry, we're confident that we'll find success as Re-Bath franchisees," said Kole. "We are genuinely excited to bring Re-Bath's top-tier services to Albuquerque and the surrounding areas and help homeowners transform their spaces with high-quality solutions."

With more than 116,000 franchise businesses and an output of $126.4 billion, the southwest region of the U.S. presents a great opportunity for aspiring franchisees. Re-Bath hopes to build on this momentum and fill available territories throughout the country. Hot markets include California, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Mississippi, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

"Re-Bath is thrilled to welcome Kole and Sarah to our franchise family. It's clear they know the community and the industry very well, making them an ideal duo to add to our system," said Brad Hillier, CEO of Re-Bath. "We are confident that their passion for the business and deep local connections will help drive growth and bring our innovative bathroom remodeling solutions to homeowners across New Mexico."

As one of the largest bathroom remodeling companies in the United States, Re-Bath has established a proven business model, unparalleled franchise office support, and an infrastructure for growth as it continues to seek strategic franchise partners to expand its footprint nationwide.

The impressive growth achieved by the brand has not gone unnoticed as Re-Bath earned the No. 192 spot on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2024 Franchise 500®, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Re-Bath also ranked No. 151 on the 2024 Franchise Times Top 400 and No. 9 on Qualified Remodeler's 2024 Top 500 Nationals List.

About Re-Bath

Re-Bath is one of the nation's largest complete bathroom remodeling franchises that has grown to more than 100 locations across the country.

