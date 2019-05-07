Husband-Wife Team Develop Brain Health Supplement

"Patients have come to my office with shopping bags full of supplements to sort through. I understand the confusion consumers face," Dr. Balencic said.



When the Balencics founded ERApeutics, based in Lancaster, PA, they included "ERA" in the name because their goal is "to bring a new era of honesty and transparency to the supplement industry."



"Prolimbic 29 is science-based and specifically designed to help people naturally improve their mental energy levels and beat brain fog," said Tessa Balencic. "It raises brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) levels, and customers tell us it improves their memory, has a calming effect and improves their sleep. Most feel a positive difference the first day."

When Can Supplements Be Dangerous?

Dr. Balencic chose six natural ingredients for Prolimbic 29, and he says what the ERApeutics team left out of the supplement is important.



"Ginkgo biloba, for instance, is good for brain health, but it can raise blood pressure and can't be taken if you're on blood thinners," Dr. Balencic said. "Caffeine can make people feel energized quickly, but caffeine can have serious adverse effects."



"Many patients could be affected by the side effects of certain ingredients or mystery fillers some manufacturers include in their supplements. I don't want to give someone a supplement that's going to potentially cause harm, raise blood pressure or interact with another medication," he said.

"ERApeutics ( ERApeutics.com ) begins the next quarter with an expanded product line on our website because we have pledged to curate beneficial supplements from trusted sources to help take the confusion out of healthcare choices for consumers," said Dr. Balencic.

