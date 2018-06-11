Husband-Wife Team Launch Sport-Inspired Shoe Collection Charis & Doxa

ROSEVILLE, Calif., June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Charis & Doxa, an online fashion boutique, proudly announce the debut of their very first shoe collection. Hoping to give women everywhere a reason to cheer, their exclusive collection features sport-inspired heels, wedges, and flats made with authentic sport ball materials.

"We wanted to create shoes that are fun and unique for the girl-next-door, while offering a style that anyone can appreciate and wear," said Abbey Warden, Chief Designer of Charis & Doxa.

"The best part about sports is while there's a masculine element to the game, as a fan you don't have to be masculine. Why not look feminine while showcasing your passion for the game? We believe our shoes unite the best of fashion and sports—especially with the growing number of women who are truly passionate about sports."

Their collection features four series of patented designs for football, basketball, baseball, and soccer fans. Charis & Doxa will also donate a portion of proceeds from each shoe sold to Shared Hope International, an organization dedicated to rescuing and restoring the lives of women and children enslaved in sex trafficking.

For more information on Charis & Doxa and their story, visit www.charisdoxa.com.

About Charis & Doxa:

Charis & Doxa believes that cute shoes absolutely have a place on and off the field. Dreamed up by Abbey Warden in 2011, then brought to life by the husband-and-wife duo in 2018, their exclusive, patented designs bridge the gap between the sports and fashion world. Made with authentic sports ball materials, their unique, one-of-a-kind styles give women everywhere a fun and fresh way to show off their love for the game.

