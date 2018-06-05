Huseby, Inc. recapitalizes to fuel acquisition growth

Huseby is the largest court reporter led agency in the United States. Huseby's size provides clients with service, technology and scheduling options unavailable from local agencies while Huseby's culture delivers the intimate, responsive and high-quality care that is missing at the other National agencies.

Over the years Huseby has become the preferred buyer of court reporting firms whose owners are ready to retire or transition, but want to sell to a firm who takes pride in the craft of court reporting, treats reporters with respect and strives to deliver "excellence in every interaction" to clients.

"We have been following Huseby's progress over the past 4 or 5 years and are excited to participate in this next round of growth" said Charles Grigg, Managing Partner at Carousel Capital. "Scott Huseby and his team have an impressive track record of acquiring court reporting agencies and creating value for all the stakeholders."

"From the first meeting we knew Carousel Capital was the right partner for us" said Scott Huseby, Chairman of Huseby, Inc. "Charles and his team not only bring the capital we need for growth, but also a breadth of experience helping companies like Huseby succeed. And more important, it was clear to me from the beginning that Huseby, Inc. and Carousel Capital share common values."

About Huseby, Inc:

The Huseby family is deep rooted in the legal community with three generations of court reporting professionals dating back to 1928. Huseby's mission is to be the court reporting agency of choice for litigators, court reporters and industry professionals. Huseby's vision is to provide clients with excellence in every interaction, court reporters with respect and employees with rewarding careers.

About Carousel Capital:

Carousel Capital is a private equity investment firm that invests in companies located in the Southeastern United States and has received commitments of more than $1.2 billion in capital across its funds. Carousel's investor base includes institutional investors and an elite group of more than 100 current and former CEOs across the region. Since its inception, Carousel has invested in 37 companies primarily in three service sectors: business, consumer and healthcare.

Global Growth Partners, a boutique investment banking firm located in Charlotte, NC, served as Huseby's advisor for the transaction.

