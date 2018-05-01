Hush Puppies Releases Spring/Summer 2018 Footwear Collection

"Sixty years ago, we created a shoe that injected a casual approach to fashion - a style that has continued today," says Richard Prenderville, Chief Marketing Officer, Hush Puppies. "This year, we are celebrating the carefree spirit that has powered the brand since 1958 by encouraging consumers to live life off the leash in our stylish and comfortable collections."

Women's:

Unbelievable Comfort:

Fresh feminine silhouettes, the Dreamy Collection provides unrivaled comfort with DRM² Cushion™ footbed for step-in softness and effortless wear and movement.

Chrysta Xband Slide ($89.95) - chic go-anywhere style

- chic go-anywhere style Minam Meaghan ($99.95) - the all-season perfect pump

It's All In The Details:

Trending details are woven throughout this collection, from textures and prints to intricate laser-cut perforations and chic combinations of studs and lattice work.

Malia Perf Slide mule ($99.95)

Malia Baja Perf ($99.95)

Phoebe Ladder Stud ($89.95)

This best-selling bootie returns in eye-catching designs, including embossed buttery soft leather.

Cyra Catelyn bootie ($99)

Built with ZeroG® technology, the ultra-lightweight outsole of the Chowchow collection features a dog tread design for a fun nod at the Hush Puppies' basset hound.

Lace-ups - Chowchow WT Oxford ($99.95) ; Chowchow Chukka ($109.95)

; Chowchow Chukka Slip-ons - Chowchow Loafer ($99.95)

Men's:

Casually Authentic:

Combining today's classic style with innovative comfort forming the ultimate iconic look, the polished and distinct Shiba Brogue Oxford provides a fresh take with its traditional detailing and dog tread design on a translucent sole. The Arrowood Venetian offers an elevated laidback look with casually cool comfort and effortless style.



The Bolognese slip-ons embrace rope detailing, woven accents and unlined uppers for a relaxed look and feel.

Shiba Brogue Oxford ($139.95)

Arrowood Venetian ($109.95)

Bolognese Rope Lace ($104.95)

Bolognese Woven Moc ($104.95)

Six Decades of Style:

Hush Puppies walks through the decades with a limited edition collection of iconic men's shoes. Inspired by American pop culture and the hottest fashion trends of the time, 'The Decades' collection is a fun way to celebrate Hush Puppies through the generations. Some of our favorites, the Bernard 58 Oxford features pony hair with velvet and patent trim. The Bernard 90's Chukka celebrates the grunge movement with studs for a rugged look.

Bernard 58 Oxford ($224.95)

Bernard 90's Chukka ($249.95)

About Hush Puppies:

In 1958, Hush Puppies introduced the world to a new kind of footwear – shoes with casual style and an easygoing attitude made to relax in. With over 17 million pairs of shoes sold every year in 165 countries around the world, Hush Puppies is a global brand, a household name, and a cultural icon.

