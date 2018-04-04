Hush Puppies Wins Multiple American Advertising Awards

Hush Puppies' In-House Creative Team won a gold and silver award, respectively, for the 'Music Collection' and 'Tongue Twister' campaigns.

AAF Gold ADDY® Award – 'Music Collection' - Art Directed Photography

Shoes took the center stage in this campaign which honored some of the most iconic Hush Puppies styles with a limited edition men's collection.

Scott Albini , Creative Director

, Creative Director Andrea Beckman , Art Director

, Art Director Dan Van Duinen , Photographer

, Photographer Michael Gannon , Retouching

AAF Silver ADDY® Award – 'Tongue Twister'- Integrated Campaign

A fun, tongue-in-cheek campaign featuring a twistable tongue for a men's collection.

Scott Albini , Creative Director

, Creative Director Andrea Beckman , Art Director

, Art Director Brian Kelly , Photographer

, Photographer Michael Gannon , Retouching

Hush Puppies collaborated with 'Chop & Hue' to create a series of videos which also won the following awards.

AAF Silver ADDY® Award – Year of the Dog - Sound Design

AAF Silver ADDY® Award – Year of the Dog - Social Media, Single Execution

An illustrated trip through time taking a look at how the brand came to be. A simple, colorful and fun video.

AAF Bronze ADDY® Award - How to Wear AW17, Video Editing

The season came alive in this fast-paced video featuring Hush Puppies' basset hound showcasing the season's latest trends.

Hush Puppies advertising assets are utilized in advertising campaigns around the world from Singapore to South Africa and in over 800 mono-branded concept shops and 2,500 shop-in-shops.

"It's an honor for the work of our incredible team and partners to be recognized by the American Advertising Awards. Our partnerships with some of the best talent in the industry result in world-class advertising," said Richard Prenderville, Chief Marketing Officer for Hush Puppies. "The campaigns speak to the brand's optimistic spirit and authenticity and we're excited to continue to build on this momentum for Hush Puppies."

About Hush Puppies

In 1958, Hush Puppies introduced the world to a new kind of footwear – shoes with casual style and an easygoing attitude made to relax in. With over 17 million pairs of shoes sold every year in 165 countries around the world, Hush Puppies is a global brand, a household name and a cultural icon that embodies the lighthearted spirit of its beloved basset hound. It is the go-to footwear, accessory, and apparel brand that delivers the right mix of timeless style and dependable comfort. Hush Puppies is a division of Wolverine Worldwide, the world's leading maker of casual, work, athletic and outdoor footwear. For more information, visit www.hushpuppies.com.

