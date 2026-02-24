Hush Security Launches the First Unified Access Management Platform for Agentic AI and Non-Human Identities

Teams finally have a single identity-based platform to enforce dynamic, scoped access for AI agents and govern every non-human identity, replacing secrets with role-based policies.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hush Security, an innovator in non-human identity security, today announced the general availability of its Unified Access Management Platform. Purpose-built for the era of agentic AI and the rapid proliferation of NHIs, the platform is the first to extend identity-based access policies across every layer of the enterprise stack, from legacy databases, APIs, and cloud infrastructure to, most importantly, AI agent deployments, finally giving agentic AI and non-human identities the same centralized, dynamic governance that organizations have long applied to human users.

The agentic era has introduced a security challenge that traditional tools were never designed to solve. AI agents and MCP servers operate autonomously across systems, while static secrets, certificates, and API keys proliferate without centralized governance. Secret scanners find problems, but cannot fix them. Vaults store credentials but cannot control access. Visibility tools surface risks but cannot offer a fix beyond Jira tickets. For security and IAM teams, the result is an ever-expanding attack surface, and the single largest blind spot in identity security today.

Hush Security's Unified Access Management Platform addresses this challenge through two tightly integrated capabilities:

Runtime Visibility and Discovery: A patent-pending runtime detection engine correlates static identity data with live runtime telemetry across every AI agent and NHI, surfacing how workloads authenticate, how permissions are actually used, and where credentials are actively exploited. This delivers a level of visibility and posture management that static scanners and other NHI tools simply cannot match.

Centralized Access and Governance: A unified management layer automatically provisions scoped, just-in-time ephemeral credentials based on verified workload identities. For NHIs, this means identity-based access policies that replace long-lived secrets entirely. For AI agents, it means effective permissions that merge both agent and user access, ensuring every autonomous action operates under governed, least-privilege access.

"The agentic era demands a fundamental shift in how we think about security. The winners won't have the best scanner or the deepest vault; they'll be the ones who unify discovery, storage, and governance into a single control plane, across cloud, hybrid, and the legacy systems everyone knows exist, but no one wants to talk about." said Micha Rave, CEO and co-founder at Hush Security.

As part of the Unified Access Management Platform, Hush Security is also introducing Effective Identity Access , a new capability that calculates the real, merged permissions of an AI agent and the user it acts on behalf of, giving security teams seamless zero-trust guardrails and accountability for every agentic session.

About Hush Security

Hush Security transforms how organizations secure agentic AI and non-human identities by replacing static credentials with identity-based access. Our patent-pending solution surfaces actively exploited credentials, then automatically provisions scoped, just-in-time access controls across your infrastructure. We are the only platform that migrates all credential-based access to centralized identity-based governance, without code changes. Founded by four security veterans and backed by YL Ventures and Battery Ventures.

