HUSK Launches Challenge Platform to Help Employers Build Sustainable Health and Wellness Cultures

WAYNE, Pa., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the appetite for employee wellness grows, HUSK, one of the nation's leading multi-solution wellness technology companies, announces the introduction of HUSK Challenge, a custom wellness challenge platform that motivates employees to make healthier choices and connect with their teams.

"As company leaders and human resource managers recognize the evolving needs of their workforce, employee well-being is becoming synonymous with organizational well-being," says Erin Markowski, HUSK President & COO. "Employers are reprioritizing the benefits they offer and seeking a more holistic wellness approach. HUSK Challenge addresses that need by providing an easy-to-launch platform that helps create a true wellness culture—one that fosters an inclusive, collaborative environment, and inspires healthy behavior. Ultimately, that combination positively impacts employee satisfaction, retention, and the bottom line."

HUSK Challenge offers physical activity, mindfulness, and nutrition challenges, with a leaderboard that encourages participation and connects remote, hybrid, and in-person teams through friendly competition.

Administration and support are provided by HUSK for turnkey implementation. Highlights include:

Custom challenges for well-being, physical activity, mindfulness, and nutrition

Diverse movement challenges tailored to every employee's preferred way to move

Log to track healthy living activities and earn points

Real-time Leaderboard

Newsfeed and team chats that foster connection

Ability to sync with top fitness devices

Compatibility with Apple Health and Google Fit

Reporting tools that provide insights to measure participation and evaluate the program's impact

"Workplace wellness goes beyond encouraging movement or tracking steps; it's about ensuring that their employees thrive," concluded Markowski. "HUSK Challenge gives employers the ability to encourage collaborative wellness, helping employees live healthier lives while building a sustainable, high-performing workplace culture with higher productivity, lower absenteeism, and reduced turnover."

