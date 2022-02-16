Huskie Tools Introduces the Next Evolution of Battery Powered Cutting & Compression Lineman Tools - the SLC Series

ADDISON, Ill., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huskie Tools, LLC (HUSKIETOOLS.COM), located just outside of Chicago, Illinois has built their 45-year reputation on designing and manufacturing the highest quality and safest battery-powered, hydraulic utility linemen tools in the industry. Today, Huskie Tools announces the introduction of the new streamline SLC lineup, the next evolution in precision cutting and crimping tools.

"At Huskie Tools, it is our mission to build and deliver the industry's most innovative tools that meet the demands of linemen. We know they work in tough conditions – overhead through storms and underground in the dark. We took those difficulties into account when developing the new SLC line. Compact and ergonomic with an industry-only selectable 360° LED light ring, the new compact SLC tools will weather the storms with maximum reliability, durability and safety," stated Nicholas Skrobot, CEO, Huskie Tools.

Huskie Tools' focus for over 45 years has been developing and building the best-performing, most durable, dependable, and safest line of cutting and compression tools for linemen in the utility industry. "We have the experience, knowledge, and resources to engineer the best and safest hydraulic tools in the industry. I'm proud to be part of such a talented product team launching the SLC line. This line has incredible new features such as the 18V brushless motor to provide longer life, an electronic switch for maximum reliability, durability and ease of use, plus an industry first -- our 360° LED light ring for working in dark areas and EVS jaws with improved performance and longer life. This is the reason we are the #1 choice of experienced linemen," explained Dan Voss, Product Development Director and 30-year Huskie Tools veteran.

Huskie Tools introduced the industry's first line of battery-powered hydraulic cutting and compression tools in 1989, and today offer over 190 battery-powered tools on three leading battery platforms: Makita®, Huskie Tools®, and Milwaukee®. We also have a full line of manual tools, presses, dies, and pole pullers -- no one in the industry has a deeper, wider utility industry product solution offering than Huskie Tools. We know what it's like to use our tools in a driving rainstorm with thousands of families depending on you to restore their power. Or to have to twist and contort your body just to access an underground area that needs repair. That's why we continue to offer battery-operated hydraulic tools, such as SLC, that are among the fastest, and most ergonomically designed and balanced on the market today," stated Charlie Kelly, VP, Sales.

ABOUT HUSKIE TOOLS, LLC

Born in Chicago over 45 years ago, Huskie Tools is a full-service company and proven leader in providing utility industry linemen a complete range of product solutions including battery-powered cutting and compression tools, presses, pumps, dies, manual tools and the TiiGER pole puller for all distribution, substation, transmission, overhead and underground utility projects.

