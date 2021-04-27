HUSQVARNA® VIKING® Launches the Designer Ruby™ 90

The Designer Ruby ™ features mySewnet ™ and WiFi capabilities including content and design streaming enabling the sewist to manage a variety of sewing and embroidery projects.* The machine includes an EXCLUSIVE SENSOR SYSTEM, that automatically and continuously senses and adjusts for any fabric thickness, in addition to an extensive stitch package including patented stitch techniques. Advanced embroiderers will enjoy innovative accessories including the Ribbon Embroidery Attachment and more.

The large 10.1" capacitive color touch screen lets you see and control your project. Bright LED work light shows your stitching clearly in true color. Other benefits include the deLuxe™ Stitch System offering the perfect thread feed no matter the thread or fabric used. The Electronic needle piercing power provides superior results when using heavy fabrics or multiple layers and the more than 12" to the right of the needle gives you the space to do more.

*access to mySewnet™ features may require a paid subscription

ABOUT HUSQVARNA® VIKING®

HUSQVARNA® VIKING® premium sewing machines have been designed using world-renowned Swedish engineering since 1872, bringing new sewing innovations to the marketplace for almost 150 years. That tradition of innovation and renowned craftsmanship continues today. The HUSQVARNA® VIKING® brand is world-renowned as a leader in sewing innovation that elevates the experience of sewing and embroidery providing sewing enthusiasts with unlimited options that will keep them sewing for a lifetime.

