Husqvarna is proud to partner with Liverpool Football Club, one of the most iconic football clubs on the planet. As part of the multi-year global agreement, Husqvarna will become the official groundskeeping partner of LFC, the first partnership of its kind for both parties.

STOCKHOLM , July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2021, LFC has been using Husqvarna robotic mowers to maintain the pristine conditions of the green spaces at AXA Training Centre, and AXA Melwood Training Centre, supporting the Grounds management team to ensure that LFC's playing surfaces continue to be of the highest standard for players.

Husqvarna and LFC break new ground with unique global partnership.

Through this partnership, Husqvarna's state-of-the-art equipment and innovative solutions will be more deeply integrated into LFC's groundskeeping teams' daily routines and pitch upkeep, making it a key part of creating and maintaining optimal pitch conditions for elite level playing and training.

Ben Latty, Chief Commercial Officer at LFC, said: "We are thrilled to announce this partnership between Liverpool FC and Husqvarna, two premium market leaders united by their shared values and innovative approach.

"We have developed ambitious commercial targets to attract the best brands that fit with Liverpool Football Club, and that can also help drive further success on the pitch.

"Husqvarna's reputation for quality and innovation in grounds maintenance is unmatched, and we look forward to working closely with them to ensure our facilities continue to be maintained to the highest possible standards."

LFC will help raise Husqvarna's global profile through bespoke content and activations using its award-winning social platforms, which enjoy a combined global following of 186 million. Additionally, Husqvarna branding will also be featured on the digital LED boards during matches, reaching over 400 million TV viewers per season around the world, enhancing Husqvarna's brand visibility and awareness on a truly global scale.

Yvette Henshall-Bell, President Europe, Forest & Garden Division at Husqvarna said: "We are incredibly excited about the partnership with Liverpool Football Club, a globally recognized and prestigious institution that also shares our values, innovative approach and commitment to sustainability, it is truly a perfect match!

"Together, we bring unparalleled experiences to fans and customers worldwide and we look forward achieving great things on and off the field."

About Husqvarna

Husqvarna, a brand within Husqvarna Group, is a market leader in innovative and high-quality products and services for shaping green spaces in parks, forests and gardens. Since 1689, Swedish-born Husqvarna has a strong focus on research and development and is a pioneer in robotic lawn mowers and chainsaws. Today, the product portfolio consists of the next generation of robotic mowers, riders, chainsaws and trimmers for professional as well as private use. Sustainable value creation, product innovation and digitalization remain important for the journey ahead. Husqvarna products are sold in more than 100 countries. Husqvarna Group, which also includes Gardena and Husqvarna Construction, has 13 800 employees around the world and net sales in 2023 amounted to SEK 53,3 billion.

About Liverpool Football Club

Founded in 1892, Liverpool FC is one of the world's most historic and famous football clubs, having won 19 League Titles, including the Premier League, eight FA Cups, 10 League Cups, six European Cups, three UEFA Cups, four European Super Cups, 16 Charity Shields, two Women's Super League titles and one Women's Championship. As a socially responsible Club, Liverpool FC is proud of the work it does via the award-winning The Red Way, its ongoing commitment to creating a better future for its people, its planet and its communities. This includes efforts to improve club-wide sustainability, enhance Equality, Diversity & Inclusion in all areas, and create life changing opportunities for children and young people in Merseyside and beyond thanks to its official charity, LFC Foundation.

SOURCE Husqvarna