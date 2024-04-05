Husqvarna Announces Strategic Change in Leadership to Propel North American Business

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As of April 3, North American President, Matt Nuijens, will be stepping down and leaving Husqvarna after a short transition period. With this change, Andreas Rangert, current President of Husqvarna's emerging markets and Pacific business unit will assume leadership of the North American business immediately. Andreas is relocating to the United States and will be based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Andreas has more than 25 years of experience in the Husqvarna Group spanning many different roles from R&D, Product and Category management, Sales & Service to most recently leading the Emerging Markets & Pacific Business Unit within Husqvarna Forest & Garden, which covers the mature markets in the Pacific and emerging markets in Latin America, Central America, Africa, Middle East, Asia.

Glen Instone, President of Husqvarna Forest and Garden states, "North America remains one of our most important markets, and is vital to our strategy. We are committed to continued focus on our winning portfolio of products, services and solutions including our global position as leader in robotic turf care."

Husqvarna has a long-standing history of continued innovation in times of growth and change. We intend to demonstrate the commitment and actions necessary for stability to our customers and channel partners.

For further inquiries, please contact us at [email protected]

