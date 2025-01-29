New features and capabilities offer the latest autonomous technology for golf and sports turf care management

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Husqvarna, a global leader in outdoor power products and robotics, announces two new robotic lawn mowers for commercial use. The new Automower® 535 AWD EPOS and Automower® 580L EPOS further Husqvarna's commitment to providing autonomous solutions and revolutionizing turf management for golf courses, sports fields, and facility maintenance. The announcement comes ahead of the GCSAA Conference and Trade Show from February 3-6, 2025, in San Diego, California, where Husqvarna will showcase the new Automower® models for turf care professionals.

Husqvarna Expands its Line of Professional Robotic Lawn Mowers with Two New Cutting-Edge Models

Both models offer wire-free operation and systematic mowing via EPOS technology as well as total control and increased efficiency when bundled with Husqvarna Fleet Services. The Automower® 535 AWD EPOS is ideal for professionals needing a robotic solution for hilly areas on medium-sized commercial turf, including golf courses, sports fields, or facilities. It offers exceptional slope performance, handling slopes up to 70% (35 degrees) with All Wheel Drive mowing. Additional features include warning lights, FOTA (Firmware Over-The-Air) updates, and a 5-blade cutting disc, making it a versatile and efficient choice for areas up to 0.9 acres.

The Automower® 580L EPOS is a powerful robotic mower built for professionals maintaining golf course roughs, fairways, tee decks, and sports fields such as soccer, football, and baseball. Capable of handling high-quality turf up to two acres, it maximizes productivity, uptime, and longevity with its powerful 80W cutting motor, adjustable cutting height down to 10mm, rotating wheel brushes, advanced object avoidance, and a durable rubberized body that offers extra protection against golf ball impacts.

"The Automower® 535 AWD EPOS and 580L EPOS are must-haves for turf professionals committed to revolutionizing and simplifying their green space management," said Dave Plaster, Vice President, Sports & Golf Husqvarna Group. "As the demand for reliable autonomous turf care solutions rises, we're thrilled to expand our professional robotic mower offerings to meet our customers' high standards."

The Atlanta Athletic Club in Atlanta, Georgia has been using Husqvarna Automower®, along with CEORA™, to maintain their golf course. "The best thing about the Automower® is that they run and operate every day. We feel strongly one of the things most people don't think about is the turf health that comes from using these," said Lukus Harvey, Director of Agronomy for the Atlanta Athletic Club. "In a matter of three or four months of switching to the Automower®, we saw our turf health just turn around." To hear more about Lukus' experience with Automower®, click here.

The Husqvarna Automower® 535 AWD EPOS will be available beginning February 2025 and the Automower® 580L EPOS will be available beginning March 2025. The new models will expand Husqvarna's portfolio of professional robotic solutions, solidifying its position as a leader in autonomous turf care technology. To learn more, visit here.

About Husqvarna Group

Husqvarna Group was founded in 1689 and is today a world-leading manufacturer of innovative products and solutions for forest, park and garden management. The range includes robotic lawnmowers, chainsaws, trimmers, riding lawnmowers and garden irrigation. Husqvarna Group is also a leader in equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. The Group's products and solutions are mainly sold under the global Husqvarna and Gardena brands via direct sales, dealers and retailers to consumers and professional users in more than 100 countries.

