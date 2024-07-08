Husqvarna Group - One of the World's Most Sustainable Companies according to TIME and Statista

STOCKHOLM, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Husqvarna Group has been acknowledged by TIME and Statista as one of the world's most sustainable companies in their 2024 ranking. When TIME and Statista acknowledged the 500 companies Doing best for the Earth in 2024, Husqvarna Group achieved an impressive ranking of 183rd. The recognition follows a rigorous evaluation process that assessed the world's 5,000 leading companies across various sectors.

To qualify, the companies at the top of the list have signed on to some of the most respected climate programs, including the 1.5°C target from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), and receive high scores from CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project). TIME and Statista's ranking of the world's most sustainable companies aims to identify organizations making substantial progress in environmental sustainability. The ranking evaluates companies based on a combination of quantitative and qualitative data collected in, among them Scope 1 and 2 emissions and energy consumption relative to company size, emissions reductions, and proportion of renewable energy used by the company's operations.

With more than 90% of its emissions originating from end-users, Husqvarna Group recognizes the critical importance of electrification in reducing its overall carbon footprint:

"Reducing carbon emissions is essential for combating climate change. Our dedication to sustainability drives our innovation and transformation, ensuring we provide low-carbon and resource smart solutions to our customers. Husqvarna Group is proud to be one of the highest-ranked companies in the world, showcasing leadership and dedication to sustainability on a global stage," says Calle Medin, Head of Sustainability at Husqvarna Group.

Husqvarna Group has made remarkable strides in its sustainability journey, reducing its emissions by 51% since the base year 2015, while also achieving a 47% growth in business. The company is actively transforming its business model by shifting from petrol to battery-powered products. As of 2023, 43% of Husqvarna Group's motorized products are electrified, up from 11% in 2015. The Group aims to electrify two-thirds of its motorized products by 2026.

