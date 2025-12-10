Husqvarna Group Capital Markets Day: Transforming to profitable growth

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, December 10, Husqvarna Group is hosting its Capital Markets Day for institutional investors, analysts and financial media in Stockholm, Sweden. Presentations will be held by CEO Glen Instone, CFO Terry Burke, and the Divisional Presidents, who will provide updates on Husqvarna Group's key strategic priorities for the new strategy period until 2030. Husqvarna Group will also showcase its latest innovations within robotics, smart watering and professional solutions, highlighting a portfolio aligned with long-term growth ambitions.

"We are committed to transforming to profitable growth through focused actions built on strategic portfolio management and operational excellence, while fully leveraging our aftermarket offering as our key differentiator. In the coming years, every part of the company will play a vital role in strengthening our competitiveness to support investments in our strong brands and future innovations," says Glen Instone, CEO of Husqvarna Group.

The Group will also present new long-term financial and sustainability targets at the Capital Markets Day:

New financial targets

Average annual organic sales growth of 3-5% over a business cycle

Operating margin of >10% over a business cycle

Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) of 15% over a business cycle

The Group is reiterating its dividend policy of 40% of net income.

New sustainability targets 2030

Reduce CO2 emissions: -60% from the year of 2015 as baseline

Circular offerings: to account for 25% of Net Sales

Transformational cost-out program

To accelerate execution of the strategy, deliver on the financial targets and enhance operational efficiency, Husqvarna Group is implementing a transformational cost-out program throughout the 2026-2030 period. Activities include optimizing Husqvarna Group's sourcing and geographical manufacturing footprint, as well as transitioning to a more asset light business model, strengthening capabilities to capture future growth opportunities.

The initiatives are expected to result in annual run-rate savings of SEK 4 billion by the end of 2030, with a total of SEK 1.5 billion in non-recurring costs impacting reported operating income (EBIT) over the full period. Of the SEK 1.5 billion, approximately SEK 0.5 billion are non-cash items and the remaining SEK 1 billion are expected to impact cash flows. The associated savings and costs are expected to be related to supply chain, product platform, and organizational efficiency measures.

The phasing of savings and costs will be communicated over the period when the main activities are implemented and recognized.

About the event

Husqvarna Group's Capital Markets Day is held at IVA Conference center, Stockholm, Sweden, and online, on December 10, 2025.

Registration and breakfast from 8:00 CET.

Presentations will start at 8:30 CET and end around 12:30

Registration to attend the Capital Markets Day is closed. For those not registered, the event is possible to live-stream at Husqvarna Group Capital Markets Day 2025

The presentation material and the recording of the presentations will be available on Husqvarna Group's website: Investor relations | Husqvarna Group, the day after the event.

Agenda, speakers and practical information are found on the registration site: Husqvarna Group Capital Markets Day 2025

Note: New Financial targets Operating margin and Return on Capital Employed excludes items affecting comparability.

The information in this press release contains inside information that Husqvarna AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out below on December 10, 2025 at 07.00 CET.

