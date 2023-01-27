Husqvarna Group has been informed that Bosch has agreed to acquire shares in Husqvarna AB

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bosch has issued a press release this morning stating that they have agreed to acquire shares in Husqvarna AB, subject to an approval, and that their shareholding would then amount to roughly 12 percent.

We welcome Bosch as a large shareholder in the Husqvarna Group. We have collaborated closely during the development of the Power for All Alliance which is supporting our electrification journey, says Tom Johnstone , Chairman, Board of Directors, Husqvarna Group.

No new shares in Husqvarna AB have been issued.

