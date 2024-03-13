Husqvarna Group to acquire ETwater - expanding Gardena Division's commercial offering in North America

STOCKHOLM, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Husqvarna Group has signed an agreement with Rivulis Irrigation to acquire ETwater, a pioneer in smart irrigation management for the commercial market in North America. As part of Orbit within the Gardena Division, ETwater will become the nucleus for a newly formed unit, dedicated to providing solutions for enterprise customers.

ETwater is servicing customers ranging from municipalities, commercial facilities, and campuses to large residential communities with water management solutions. Both Orbit's and ETwater's systems integrate data science and predictive analytics about weather and other environmental variables to automatically create and program site-optimized irrigation schedules.

"Husqvarna Group has a leading position in residential watering in North America, and adding ETwater's strong team and proven technology combined with our B-Hyve capability gives us the opportunity to expand our commercial offering in the North American market," says Pär Åström, President Gardena Division.

ETwater has a total of ten employees and sales amounted to 2.6 MUSD in 2023. The formal transaction is expected to close in March 2024.

