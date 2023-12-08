Husqvarna Group top listed on diversity ranking

News provided by

Husqvarna Group

08 Dec, 2023, 01:44 ET

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Husqvarna Group continues to strengthen its position as a Diversity Leader, securing the prestigious title from Financial Times for the third consecutive year. In the 2024 ranking Husqvarna Group is placed 49 among 850 European companies, marking a substantial leap from last year's 177th position. Additionally, the Group secures a fourth position among Swedish companies.

The ranking foundation, based on independent surveys of more than 100,000 employees across Europe, focuses on their employer's diversity and inclusion practices. The result boiled down to a list of 850 companies recognized as business leaders in gender, ethnicity, disability, age and sexual orientation in the workforce.

"This recognizes our dedication to a diverse and inclusive workplace, where our differences are our strengths. It is through different perspectives that we create a company built to last, and this continuous work is critical to the Group's ability to anticipate and surpass customer and employee requirements for the future," says Leigh Dagberg, Executive Vice President, People & Organization at Husqvarna Group.

See the full list and read about the methodology here.

For further information, please contact:
Henrik Sjöström, Head of External Communication
+46 727 15 77 85
[email protected] 

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/996/3889768/2479696.pdf

Husqvarna Group top listed on diversity ranking

SOURCE Husqvarna Group

Also from this source

Husqvarna Ventures invests MEUR 2.5 in Angsa Robotics to expand innovation in green space management

Husqvarna Group, the global leader in outdoor power products, is pleased to announce an investment of MEUR 2.5 in Angsa Robotics, a Munich-based...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

Awards

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.