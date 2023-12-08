Husqvarna Group top listed on diversity ranking

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Husqvarna Group continues to strengthen its position as a Diversity Leader, securing the prestigious title from Financial Times for the third consecutive year. In the 2024 ranking Husqvarna Group is placed 49 among 850 European companies, marking a substantial leap from last year's 177th position. Additionally, the Group secures a fourth position among Swedish companies.

The ranking foundation, based on independent surveys of more than 100,000 employees across Europe, focuses on their employer's diversity and inclusion practices. The result boiled down to a list of 850 companies recognized as business leaders in gender, ethnicity, disability, age and sexual orientation in the workforce.

"This recognizes our dedication to a diverse and inclusive workplace, where our differences are our strengths. It is through different perspectives that we create a company built to last, and this continuous work is critical to the Group's ability to anticipate and surpass customer and employee requirements for the future," says Leigh Dagberg, Executive Vice President, People & Organization at Husqvarna Group.

