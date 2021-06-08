Husqvarna Grows Investment In Robin Autopilot To Expand Professional Robotics-as-a-Service Throughout North America

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Husqvarna, the world leader in professional robotic mowers, announced today that it is increasing its investment and ownership in Robin Autopilot USA, a leader in the technological integration of robotic lawn care with professional landscapers.

This growing strategic partnership enables Husqvarna to increase market penetration of Automower robotic mowers by leveraging Robin Autopilot's Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) platform for the professional landscaper. This combination will offer residential clients a solution with the measurable environmental benefits of battery-operated lawn mowing and decreased noise pollution.

"Expanding Husqvarna's partnership with Robin Autopilot aligns with our strategic growth objectives and connects Husqvarna's global leadership in professional robotic lawn care and technology with the innovative software solution that Robin Autopilot provides," said Steve Collins, Vice President, Strategy and Business Development at Husqvarna. "We greatly value Robin Autopilot's track record of growth throughout North America, and we look forward to continuing our successful collaboration to increase robotic mowing use among lawn care customers and green space professionals."

"We are thrilled to partner with Husqvarna, the world leader in robotic mowing, as we continue to strengthen Robin's leading position in Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) for the lawn care industry in the United States and Canada," said Logan Fahey, Chief Executive Officer of Robin Autopilot Holdings, LLC. "This partnership will allow us to work jointly to offer RaaS to a growing number of landscapers and lawn care providers who want to make their businesses more sustainable and profitable with transformative robotic technology."

The Robin platform integrates with leading CRM and ERP systems used by landscapers and seamlessly adds RaaS capabilities like equipment selection, fleet management, job management, data analytics and on-demand training. These capabilities enable landscapers to easily maintain large fleets of robots remotely and quickly expand their RaaS offerings.

Husqvarna will continue to bring new, innovative products to market, and Robin Autopilot will ensure integration and effective fleet management for professional landscapers.

About Husqvarna Group

Husqvarna Group is a global leading producer of outdoor power products and innovative solutions for forest, park, and garden care. Products include chainsaws, trimmers, robotic lawn mowers and ride-on lawn mowers. The Group is also the European leader in garden watering products and a global leader in cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. The Group's products and solutions are sold under brands including Husqvarna, Gardena, McCulloch, Flymo, Zenoah and Diamant Boart via dealers and retailers to consumers and professionals in more than 100 countries. Net sales in 2020 amounted to SEK 42bn and the Group has around 12,400 employees in 40 countries.

About Robin Autopilot Robin Autopilot's mission is to help lawn care professionals and service provider alike transition from traditional to robotic mowing. Robin enables professionals to improve the health and appearance of commercial and residential lawns using reliable, environmentally-friendly, cost-efficient autonomous mowers. The Robin platform offers its subscribers everything they need to effectively run a RaaS (Robotics-as-a-Service) business, including proprietary software, training (Robin Academy), mower financing, marketing (Robin Rewards) and hardware accessories including Robin's robotic door. Robin's subscriber base has increased by 50% in the last 6 months.

SOURCE Husqvarna