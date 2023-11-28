Husqvarna launches an innovative redesign of a legendary workhorse

News provided by

Husqvarna

28 Nov, 2023, 09:02 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Husqvarna, a name synonymous with professional excellence, announces the advancement of their legendary product lineup with the launch of the 562 XP® Mark II. This unveiling marks a new era in chainsaw innovation, leveraging Husqvarna's expertise in tree care and engineering to design a product that dominates in even the most challenging work environments. The result is a new generation of Husqvarna chainsaws that is easy to handle and tough to beat.

Continue Reading
Husqvarna launches an innovative redesign of a legendary workhorse
Husqvarna launches an innovative redesign of a legendary workhorse

The 562 XP® Mark II features a new and improved engine design plus AutoTune™ 3.0 technology for easier starting. It boasts an enhanced power-to-weight ratio and an ergonomic body design for unbeatable handling and maneuverability. Moreover, it delivers an extended runtime, with up to 8% less fuel consumption when compared to the previous generation.

"The 562 has been a trusted member of Husqvarna's professional chainsaw lineup for years," said Keith Coultrap, senior director, professional brand with Husqvarna Group. "With the 562 XP® Mark II, we have taken dependability to a new level. We are confident that tree care professionals will appreciate how this saw helps maximize their output and productivity."

The 562 XP® Mark II is more than just an upgrade; it is a testament to relentless improvement. Nearly every facet of its design has been fine-tuned to increase durability, improve cutting capacity, reduce weight, and enhance cooling. The result? Unparalleled productivity and uncompromising reliability.

The 562 XP® Mark II is now available at your local Husqvarna dealer. Learn more about the 562 XP® Mark II, and Husqvarna's entire roster of innovative tree professional solutions, by visiting Husqvarna.com.

About Husqvarna Group   
 Husqvarna Group was founded in 1689 and is today a world-leading manufacturer of innovative products and solutions for forest, park and garden management. The range includes robotic lawnmowers, chainsaws, trimmers, riding lawnmowers and garden irrigation. Husqvarna Group is also a leader in equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. The Group's products and solutions are mainly sold under the global Husqvarna and Gardena brands via direct sales, dealers and retailers to consumers and professional users in more than 100 countries. Sales in 2022 amounted to SEK 54 billion and the Group has approximately 14,400 employees in 40 countries. 

SOURCE Husqvarna

Also from this source

Husqvarna Establishes Network of Mobile Sales and Service Partners for Golf and Sports Turf Industry

Husqvarna Establishes Network of Mobile Sales and Service Partners for Golf and Sports Turf Industry

Husqvarna Group, one of the world's leading manufacturers of innovative outdoor power equipment products, is entering the US golf and sports turf...
Husqvarna Launches Pro Insider, an Online Learning Platform That Rewards its Users

Husqvarna Launches Pro Insider, an Online Learning Platform That Rewards its Users

Husqvarna is ushering in a new era for online learning with the launch of Pro Insider, a state-of-the-art web-based learning management system...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

General Manufacturing

Image1

General Manufacturing

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.