Husqvarna Launches Pro Insider, an Online Learning Platform That Rewards its Users

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Husqvarna is ushering in a new era for online learning with the launch of Pro Insider, a state-of-the-art web-based learning management system providing users with interactive learning opportunities for professional products and solutions, in addition to industry best practices. Husqvarna Pro Insider offers short, high-quality video courses on topics from personal protective equipment (PPE), equipment usage, product technology, accessories and more.  

"The launch of Pro Insider represents our continued dedication to education and advancing the industries we serve," said Carlos Haddad, Vice President of North America, professional products at Husqvarna Group. "We look forward to hearing from our customers as they engage with this platform, deepen their understanding of our products and best practices for their use, and increase their productivity on the job."  

To foster engagement with the courses, Pro Insider leverages "Watch and Earn." For every course completed, users earn coins that can be redeemed for merchandise within the Husqvarna store. Each self-paced course is less than five minutes, making it easy for busy professionals to learn on their own schedules from anywhere.  

With an aim to offer options for commercial landscapers, tree care professionals, dealers and enthusiasts of all levels, Pro Insider is one of many online educational opportunities that Husqvarna offers including the Chainsaw Academy and Husqvarna University. Husqvarna Pro Insider can be found at training.husqvarna.com.

About Husqvarna Group  
Husqvarna Group was founded in 1689 and is today a world-leading manufacturer of innovative products and solutions for forest, park and garden management. The range includes robotic lawnmowers, chainsaws, trimmers, riding lawnmowers and garden irrigation. Husqvarna Group is also a leader in equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. The Group's products and solutions are mainly sold under the global Husqvarna and Gardena brands via direct sales, dealers and retailers to consumers and professional users in more than 100 countries. Sales in 2022 amounted to SEK 54 billion and the Group has approximately 14,400 employees in 40 countries. 

