Husqvarna Ventures invests MEUR 2.5 in Angsa Robotics to expand innovation in green space management

News provided by

Husqvarna Group

14 Jun, 2023, 01:42 ET

STOCKHOLM, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Husqvarna Group, the global leader in outdoor power products, is pleased to announce an investment of MEUR 2.5 in Angsa Robotics, a Munich-based startup disrupting automated waste collection in green spaces. The investment by Husqvarna Ventures, the corporate venture capital arm of Husqvarna Group, aims to accelerate the development and commercialization of Angsa's groundbreaking robotics platform.

Angsa Robotics is developing an autonomous solution, providing a cost-efficient, ecologically friendly and AI-adaptive robot for waste collection in green spaces. With its ability to navigate autonomously, detect obstacles and collect litter, Angsa Robotics' technology offers another opportunity within green space management.

"Husqvarna Ventures sees significant potential in Angsa Robotics' unique solution for automating waste collection in green spaces. By investing at an early stage, Husqvarna can contribute to the development of Angsa's innovative technology and collaborate around potential future product offerings. This investment aligns perfectly with our strategy to explore new complementary robotics applications and address the evolving needs of commercial green space management", says Mark Johnson, Head of Husqvarna Ventures.

"We are thrilled to have Husqvarna Ventures as our strategic investor. Their deep understanding of the robotics market, combined with their extensive global network, will provide invaluable support in scaling our development and accelerating our go-to-market strategy. We look forward to collaborating with Husqvarna Group to bring our cutting-edge robotics platform to customers worldwide", says Lukas Wiesmeier, CEO and Co-Founder of Angsa Robotics.

CONTACT:

For additional information, please contact:

Media
Henrik Sjöström, Head of External Communications
+46 727 15 77 85
[email protected]

Investors
Johan Andersson, Vice President Investor Relations
+46 702 100 451
[email protected]

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/996/3785034/2125084.pdf

Husqvarna Ventures invests MEUR 2.5 in Angsa Robotics to expand innovation in green space management

https://news.cision.com/husqvarna-group/i/angsa,c3189768

Angsa

SOURCE Husqvarna Group

Also from this source

Husqvarna Group publishes its 2022 Sustainability report

Husqvarna Group has been informed that Bosch has agreed to acquire shares in Husqvarna AB

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.