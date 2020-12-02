Hussmann Leverages vXchnge Ecosystem to Add Disaster Recovery to Colocation Services

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- vXchnge, a leading colocation services provider built to enable digital transformation, today announced Hussmann Corporation , a Panasonic Company, has expanded their five-year relationship with the addition of a disaster recovery solution. Hussmann will build on vXchnge's strong infrastructure and carrier-neutral solution to add disaster-recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) and ensure business continuity for the company and its customers.

"With the addition of disaster recovery, Hussmann gains peace of mind and confidence in their ability to continue serving their customers even in the face of a disaster," said Ernie Sampera, CMO, at vXchnge. "The flexibility of vXchnge's colocation infrastructure enables Hussmann to layer on additional services, building the IT environment that meets their unique needs and freeing up staff to spend time on innovations that will continue moving the company forward."

Hussmann began leveraging vXchnge colocation services in 2015 as a customer in the St. Louis, Mo. Data center. A global manufacturer of retail display cases, lighting and refrigeration systems, Hussmann helped inspire the modern supermarket with the first patented meat display case in 1917 and the first self-service frozen food display case in 1935.

"Collaborating with vXchnge helps us protect the Hussmann legacy," said Craig Moellenhoff, director IT infrastructure, Hussmann Corporation. "Operational Excellence is an important part of The Hussmann Promise, and working with the operations team in St. Louis for the last several years has shown us that vXchnge can support these initiatives. With disaster recovery, we want to protect Hussmann's data and systems. This is necessary to continue serving our customers - and by extension, ensuring their products remain safe and accessible with little to no disruption."

Hussmann's disaster recovery solution is being implemented and maintained with assistance from Ideal Integrations, a managed service provider and member of the vXchnge ecosystem. vXchnge partners expand the company's core colocation and business intelligence offerings. With Ideal Integrations disaster recovery services and vXchnge's in\site platform, Hussmann gains access to 24x7x365 remote monitoring and support in addition to continuous uptime during a disaster recovery scenario. Moellenhoff continued, "As a long-time vXchnge customer, we knew they were easy to do business with and could trust their expertise when we began the search for a disaster recovery solution. With vXchnge and Ideal Integrations working together, we knew we'd be in good hands."

About vXchnge

As the most awarded carrier-neutral colocation data center operator in the United States, vXchnge delivers unmatched reliability, scalability and security as well as a proprietary business intelligence platform offering true data center transparency. vXchnge's broad geographic footprint brings businesses to the edge, so they can reach more customers in the markets they serve. From emerging startups to Fortune 500 brands, some of the world's most well-known and innovative companies trust vXchnge. Visit vxchnge.com for more information.

About Hussmann Corporation

Hussmann Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Panasonic, promises to continuously provide the most customer-focused solutions in the food retailing industry. For more than 100 years we have been the innovation and technology leader delivering the broadest and most comprehensive solutions to our market. Core capabilities include merchandising/shopper engagement, refrigeration, asset optimization, and supply chain management that address the critical needs of food retailers to increase sales, reduce costs, and increase shopper loyalty. We collaborate with customers across a variety of food retail segments as we work towards fulfilling the Hussmann Promise to deliver better businesses, better partners and a better world. For more information about Hussmann, please visit www.hussmann.com.

SOURCE vXchnge

Related Links

https://www.vxchnge.com/

