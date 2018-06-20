Hustle Becomes First and Only Peer-to-Peer Messaging Platform to Achieve SOC 2 Type II Compliance, Reaffirming Its Commitment to Keep Clients' Data Secure

SOC 2 Type II attestation is regarded as the gold standard in data protection for software-as-a-service companies. Audits are rigorous and extensive, requiring companies to undergo intensive review by outside auditors over a quarter. This audit focused on Hustle's data protection and security measures, availability and scalability; as well as hiring and legal practices. Hustle now joins a security-forward and operationally mature group of SaaS vendors aligned with SOC 2 principles, a group accounting for less than one percent of SaaS vendors overall.

Hustle is additionally now a Cloud Security Alliance CSA STAR Registered provider. Hustle's CSA STAR report describes its numerous layers of security, including penetration tests, vulnerability scans, and an active bug bounty program.

"Hustle goes the extra mile to protect its customer data by continuously testing its application, rather than relying on a point in time security test," said Mårten Mickos, CEO of HackerOne, the leading provider of hacker-powered security. "We are proud to contribute to Hustle's SOC 2 compliance."

"Hustle's use of the Tenable.io platform demonstrates how Hustle goes above and beyond maintaining SOC2 Type II compliance by effectively using best-in-class tools to evaluate and enhance their security posture," says Amit Yoran, Chairman and CEO of Tenable Network Security.

Hustle's Director of Security, Will Pizzano, CISM says, "We take our commitment to privacy protection extremely seriously, and our world-class information security program is rooted in our core company value of respect. Our SOC 2 compliance provides independent validation of the great deal of respect we show in protecting our customers' data."

For more details about Hustle's commitment to data security, visit: hustle.com/security.

ABOUT HUSTLE: Hustle is a relationship platform that allows the people behind organizations to personally message their members and consumers -- rapidly, and at scale. This messaging tool empowers organizations to develop and strengthen relationships through genuine human conversations, resulting in real-world impact. Since 2014, Hustle has helped hundreds of relationship-driven clients initiate more than 85 million one-to-one texting conversations within their communities. Hustle is headquartered in San Francisco, CA with offices in New York, NY and Washington, D.C. For more information, please visit www.hustle.com.

