HUSTLER Casino Brings Los Angeles Poker to the World Via New Livestreaming High Stakes Cash Poker Show HUSTLER Casino Live

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HUSTLER Casino, part of the HUSTLER empire built by Larry Flynt, introduces its new livestream cash poker show, HUSTLER Casino Live. Hosted by Ryan Feldman and Nick Vertucci, the show will premiere on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 5 p.m. PT and will stream live daily Monday – Friday starting at 5 p.m. PT on YouTube. Unlike many livestreams, the shows will be free to view with all episodes archived to YouTube an hour after livestreaming ends and available for viewing subscription-free, something not often seen in livestream poker.

HUSTLER Casino Live is a full-scale, high-value production. Close to a million dollars was spent transforming the casino's high-limit poker room, the Crystal Room, into the set of this new state-of-the-art live show. HUSTLER Casino Live is not a traditional livestream poker show; it will look more like coverage of a TV broadcast sporting event and appeal to those beyond the gaming community. Unscripted and unedited, viewers can expect the biggest names in poker, along with many surprise guests, to be seated at the HUSTLER table. All players will be personally hand-picked and invited by the hosts—ensuring colorful characters, lively games, risky bets, and high stakes. In addition, some of the biggest names in poker will be a part of the lineup of guest commentators, including Norman Chad, Bart Hanson, David Tuchman and more.

"We have thought about producing a high-quality all cash poker livestream for several years but were waiting for the right opportunity. The stars aligned when we began discussions with Ryan Feldman and Nick Vertucci. They are the absolute best partners and share our goal of providing a top-quality product for poker fans around the globe. Mr. Flynt spared no expense with this project; in fact, it was the last one he approved—he would be so proud of HUSTLER Casino Live," said Shaun Yaple, HUSTLER Casino General Manager.

"It is a dream come true to have the opportunity to work with HUSTLER Casino to present a live stream poker show. The Flynt's, Shaun Yaple, and the entire HUSTLER team have been amazing partners with a shared vision. Everything about HUSTLER Casino Live will be top of the line and will be the gold standard of streaming poker. One of Mr. Flynt's requests before his passing was to give the poker community the best and biggest games; in his words, 'I want to see white chip games here.' It's our goal to give him what he asked for—and what poker fans have been waiting for. We are so excited to get started and take over the poker live streaming world." Ryan Feldman and Nick Vertucci

Game security will be high, with many measures taken to ensure the integrity of the games. For example, cellphones, smartwatches, and non-prescription sunglasses will be taken from players and all production members during the games and placed in a secure lockdown. In addition, the show will be on a 30-minute time delay, with many other safeguards in place.

The casino celebrated its 21 anniversary in June 2021. HUSTLER Casino Live is the last project that Larry Flynt signed off on before his passing in February 2021.

HUSTLER Casino is a luxurious casino with Monte Carlo-style décor and is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, specializing in classic card games like Baccarat, Blackjack, Texas Hold'em, Three Card Poker, Pai Gow Poker, and more. HUSTLER Casino features over 35 dedicated Poker tables and over 50 tables dedicated to Table Games.

HUSTLER Casino has long been home to the largest seed progressive poker jackpots in the state. The casino also offers fantastic food, entertainment, and special events. The casino is located just 15-minutes south of downtown Los Angeles, in the city of Gardena.

For more information, please visit our website HUSTLERCasino.com.

