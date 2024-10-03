Hustler Celebrates 60 Years of Pioneering the Lawncare Industry

The brand revolutionized the lawncare industry when it introduced the world's first twin-lever zero-turn lawn mower in 1964

Since then, Hustler has established itself as an innovative leader in the professional landscape industry

Hustler will commemorate the milestone at this year's Equip Expo, which will include the Hustler Mentality trailer giveaway

HESSTON, Kan., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hustler®, a Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) brand, is celebrating its 60th anniversary as a pioneer in the lawncare industry, beginning with its introduction of the world's first twin-lever zero-turn mower in 1964. Since then, Hustler has expanded its product line with hardworking, reliable products developed for today's landscape professionals.

Hustler revolutionized the lawncare industry when it introduced the first twin-lever zero-turn lawn mower in 1964 Post this The award-winning Hustler X-RIDE™

"For 60 years, Hustler has been focused on the daily hustle – the work our customers do day in and day out to provide for themselves, their families and their communities. That's why we're committed to creating products that work as hard as they do. We develop new technologies and innovate our mowers to make the pro's job easier and more efficient," said Karen Behm, Group Brand Manager, Hustler.

The Hustler Heritage

Inventor John Regier, while working for Hesston Corp., recognized the need for a riding mower that could maneuver irregular landscapes. While Regier didn't have an engineering background, he set to work creating the mower he envisioned from farm machinery and mower parts. Eventually, Regier created the world's first twin-lever zero-turn mower.

When deciding what to name his innovation, he recalled a story from an issue of Popular Mechanics magazine about the U.S. Air Force B-58 Hustler fighter-bomber. The aircraft was described as unlike anything at the time due to its speed, agility and efficiency. Noting the similarities in his own invention, Regier deemed Hustler fitting for his new mower.

Acceleration with Excel

Regier found it difficult to keep with strong production demand, so he brought his design to Excel Industries. Excel, looking to expand its product line at the time, saw Regier's design and knew it would revolutionize the mower industry. Excel began production at its plant, located in Hesston, and introduced the Hustler in 1964.

Pioneering the Future

Today, Hustler is a leader in outdoor power equipment under the umbrella of Stanley Black & Decker, which acquired Excel Industries in 2021. With a full range of commercial and residential mowers in its lineup, including the award-winning X-RIDE™, the brand prides itself on its innovation, quality, strength, performance and outstanding customer care.

Attendees at this year's Equip Expo, held in Louisville, Kentucky from October 15-18, can visit Hustler at indoor booth 5116 and see its products in action at the outdoor demo area in booth 7822D.

Additionally, attendees will have the chance to bring Hustler home by entering the Hustler Mentality trailer giveaway for a chance to win a 18-foot utility trailer loaded with two Hustler units – the X-RIDE and Super S™.* (No purchase necessary to enter or win).

To learn more about Hustler and its products, please visit: www.hustlerturf.com.

*Entry open from Oct. 16 at 9 a.m. until Oct. 17 immediately prior to time of drawing at 3 p.m. Visit the Stanley Black & Decker booth for official rules. Winners must be present at time of drawing to win. For official rules, visit: www.hustlerturf.com/mentalitymowergiveaway.

