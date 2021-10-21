Hustler Editorial Provides Top-Notch Rentals and Community for LA Creatives

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hustler Editorial recently launched with a mission to help modern creatives grow in an ever-changing world. Founded by LA-based film and commercial editor Hanna Sturwold, the company offers post-production studio and take-home equipment rentals, plus a club of creatives with exclusive member benefits.

The Studio

Interior of Hustler Editorial Outdoor seating at Hustler Editorial

Located in the Ocean Park area of Santa Monica, Hustler Editorial's studio is available for both long-term and daily rentals. The space accommodates for both individuals and groups, and is designed to have a trendy living room vibe with an emphasis on speedy, reliable equipment. Renters will have access to a Mac Pro, two 5k monitors, a 55-inch LG display TV, Focal Alpha 50 five-inch monitors, a Wacom Tablet, and two ergonomic desks. In addition, studio rental includes personalized snacks and access to a rooftop deck with ocean views.

Learn more about the studio here

The Equipment

Hustler Editorial also gives creatives the option to rent Mac Pro, iMac, and MacBook Pro computers, plus other powerful equipment, from the comfort of their own homes. All computers are pre-loaded with Adobe Premiere, Avid Media Composer, DaVinci, and Final Cut Pro, and include tech support via Hustler Editorial's Slack channel.

Learn more about equipment rentals here

The Club

Creatives are encouraged to join Hustler Editorial's club, which offers exclusive access to community events and monthly showcases, as well as rental discounts. Founder Hanna Sturwold started the club with the goal of providing a collaborative network for freelancers, many of whom have struggled to find community during the pandemic. Club events are hosted overlooking the Pacific on the rooftop of Hustler editorial's studio, and are designed to spark conversations that lead to new content.

Learn more about the club here

"I want to preserve in-person collaboration and fuel creativity for post-production professionals and designers of all types," Sturwold says of Hustler Editorial's mission. "As a freelance editor, I've often found myself working on-site jobs using unstable equipment in a dark, windowless environment. In addition, freelancing offers the incredible ability to work with diverse artists and companies, but often at the expense of community. Hustler Editorial works to solve both these problems by creating a work environment and community of creatives that inspire us all to produce game-changing content!"

For rental and club membership inquiries, please email Hanna Sturwold at [email protected], or visit hustlereditorial.studio.

Media Contact:

Katie Giacobbe

(678) 488-1873

SOURCE Hustler Editorial

Related Links

http://hustlereditorial.studio

