HUSTLER Hollywood and Dita Von Teese Announce Exclusive Partnership for the Worldwide Launch of the New Von Follies Collection

News provided by

HUSTLER HOLLYWOOD

14 Sep, 2023, 08:15 ET

Award-winning Premier Lifestyle and Wellness Brand Named as U.S. Retailer for the New Lingerie Collection Von Follies by Dita Von Teese 

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HUSTLER Hollywood and Dita Von Teese announced today their partnership in the worldwide launch of Von Teese's new lingerie collection, Von Follies by Dita Von Teese. The new line is now available exclusively at 56 of HUSTLER Hollywood's 58 locations and on HUSTLERHollywood.com. Von Follies features seven new daring lingerie sets by Dita, who is credited with re-popularizing burlesque performances and calling attention to the craft around the world, earning her the moniker "Queen of Burlesque."  

Continue Reading
Von Follies By Dita Von Teese
Von Follies By Dita Von Teese

For her new Von Follies range, Dita was inspired by her vintage lingerie collection. Designed to "embellish desire and create fantasy," this lingerie offers old-world glamor for the modern woman through luxurious fabrics like luxe stretch satin, delicate eyelash lace, lurex sparkle, and playful details; Von Follies celebrates feminine curves with an inclusive size range of S-2XL.   

"The collection was designed to embellish desire and create fantasy, a playful collection of frivolities to entice and delight," said Dita.

About HUSTLER Hollywood
With 58 U.S. locations and counting, HUSTLER Hollywood has been a leader in the sexual health and wellness arena for over two decades and is part of the HUSTLER empire built by Larry Flynt. Its upscale lifestyle boutiques offer all the top pleasure product brands, lingerie, and more, including an extensive selection of high-quality apparel, sportswear, accessories, jewelry, gifts, and bath & body items.  

For more information, visit HUSTLERHollywood.com, IG @HUSTLERstores.

About Von Follies 
Burlesque icon Dita Von Teese first launched her lingerie line, Dita Von Teese Lingerie, in 2012 to share her passion for beautiful lingerie with her fans and others like-minded. Von Follies is an extension of Dita Von Teese Lingerie, an erotic lingerie line with a message that aims to encourage play. Created by Dita Von Teese Lingerie, Von Follies delivers pieces that will make you feel and look your sexiest within the bedroom and beyond. With playful new colors, including emerald, vintage peach, and cameo pink, plus titillating designs that edge on the erotic, this line is sure to entice and delight customers worldwide.  

For more information, visit Ditavonteeselingerie.com, IG @Ditavontesselingerie.

SOURCE HUSTLER HOLLYWOOD

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.