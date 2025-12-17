MIAMI, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hut 8 Corp. (Nasdaq, TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or the "Company"), an energy infrastructure platform integrating power, digital infrastructure, and compute at scale to fuel next-generation, energy-intensive use cases, today announced a partnership with Anthropic and Fluidstack to accelerate the deployment of hyperscale AI infrastructure in the United States. As part of the partnership, Hut 8 will develop and deliver at least 245 megawatts (MW) and up to 2,295 MW of AI data center infrastructure for Anthropic, leveraging high-performance clusters operated by Fluidstack.

Hut 8 Announces AI Infrastructure Partnership with Anthropic and Fluidstack

The partnership is structured across several tranches that together establish a path to deploy at least 245 MW and up to 2,295 MW of utility capacity:

Tranche 1: The partnership will launch at the Company's River Bend campus ("River Bend") in Louisiana, where Hut 8 and Fluidstack will develop an initial 245 MW of IT capacity, supported by 330 MW of utility capacity.

Tranche 2: Hut 8 grants the tenant a Right of First Offer (ROFO) for up to 1,000 MW of additional IT capacity at River Bend, subject to the expansion of power at the site.

Tranche 3: As part of a strategic partnership, Hut 8 and Anthropic may jointly diligence and develop up to 1,050 MW of additional optional capacity to scale across Hut 8's development pipeline beyond River Bend.

Asher Genoot, CEO of Hut 8, said: "Scaling frontier AI infrastructure is, at its core, a power challenge. Hut 8's power-first, innovation-driven development model enables us to originate and develop greenfield data center sites at the pace and scale required by leading model developers. Through our partnership with Anthropic and Fluidstack, we are aligning power, data center design, and compute deployment into an integrated platform capable of delivering at gigawatt scale."

James Bradbury, Head of Compute at Anthropic, said: "This partnership is an expansion of our existing work with Fluidstack and marks a new opportunity to collaborate with Hut 8 to bring additional capacity online by early 2027. Hut 8's ability to source and deliver infrastructure at scale provides the runway necessary to continue advancing the capabilities of our models."

Gary Wu, Co-founder and CEO of Fluidstack, said: "Fluidstack was built to solve compute challenges at scale, across every level of complexity. As Anthropic pushes the frontier of AI, we're proud to work alongside partners such as Hut 8 to design, deploy, and operate the foundational infrastructure that leading labs rely on to win."

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, December 17, 2025 at 12:00 p.m. ET to discuss the partnership. Investors can join the live webcast at https://hut8.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_FY30DzemQ3C4cS9Cw_TFQA.

Additional Partnership Information and Upcoming Communications

Hut 8 has made available on its website an investor presentation with further details regarding the partnership.

For important news and information regarding the Company, including investor presentations and timing of future investor conferences, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, hut8.com/investors.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp. is an energy infrastructure platform integrating power, digital infrastructure, and compute at scale to fuel next-generation, energy-intensive use cases. We take a power-first, innovation-driven approach to developing, commercializing, and operating the critical infrastructure that underpins the breakthrough technologies of today and tomorrow. Our platform spans 1,020 megawatts of Energy Capacity Under Management, 330 megawatts of Energy Capacity Under Construction, and 1,230 megawatts of Energy Capacity Under Development, and across 19 sites in the United States and Canada: five Bitcoin mining, hosting, and Managed Services sites in Alberta, New York, and Texas; five high performance computing data centers in British Columbia and Ontario; four power generation assets in Ontario; one non-operational site in Alberta; three sites under development in Texas and Illinois; and one site under construction in Louisiana. For more information, visit hut8.com and follow us on X at @Hut8Corp.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and United States securities laws, respectively (collectively, "forward-looking information"). All information, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that Hut 8 expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including statements relating to the Company's partnership with Anthropic and Fluidstack, including the Company's ability to deliver and deploy at least 245 MW at its River Bend campus up to 2,295 MW of AI data center infrastructure across its evolving pipeline, the Company's ability to expand power at its River Bend site, the Company's ability to expand, source, diligence, design, develop, deliver, and operate sites within its development pipeline, the Company's plan to bring capacity online by early 2027 at the River Bend site, and the Company's future business strategy, competitive strengths, expansion, and growth of the business and operations more generally, and other such matters is forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "allow", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "predict", "can", "might", "potential", "predict", "is designed to", "likely," or similar expressions.

Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts, but instead represent management's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events based on certain material factors and assumptions at the time the statement was made. While considered reasonable by Hut 8 as of the date of this press release, such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, risks relating to the construction of new data centers, including cost overruns, delays, supply chain issues, permitting or regulatory hurdles, unexpected technical challenges, and dependency on contractors; risks relating to the financing of new data centers, including the potential dilutive impact of equity issuances (if any), access to capital markets, timing and cost of financing, and market conditions such as increases in interest rates, declining equity valuations, volatility in credit markets, or tightening lending standards; failure of critical systems; geopolitical, social, economic, and other events and circumstances; competition from current and future competitors; risks related to power requirements; cybersecurity threats and breaches; hazards and operational risks; changes in leasing arrangements; Internet-related disruptions; dependence on key personnel; having a limited operating history; attracting and retaining customers; entering into new offerings or lines of business; price fluctuations and rapidly changing technologies; predicting facility requirements; strategic alliances or joint ventures; operating and expanding internationally; failing to grow hashrate; purchasing miners; relying on third-party mining pool service providers; uncertainty in the development and acceptance of the Bitcoin network; Bitcoin halving events; competition from other methods of investing in Bitcoin; concentration of Bitcoin holdings; hedging transactions; potential liquidity constraints; legal, regulatory, governmental, and technological uncertainties; physical risks related to climate change; involvement in legal proceedings; trading volatility; and other risks described from time to time in Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, see the Company's recent and upcoming annual and quarterly reports and other continuous disclosure documents, which are available under the Company's EDGAR profile at sec.gov and SEDAR+ profile at sedarplus.ca.

